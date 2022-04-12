WPM Welcomes The Fitzgerald to its Multifamily Real Estate Management Portfolio

WPM Real Estate Management, one of the region's leading property management firms, has been awarded management of the The Fitzgerald, a 275-unit apartment community located in downtown Baltimore. The firm officially took over management of the community on April 1, 2022.

Built in 2010, The Fitzgerald was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald and the energy of his era. The design of the community is meant to move, inspire, and stimulate with high-end finishes, classic design elements and modern amenities. The studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, high-end cabinetry, upgraded flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a swimming pool, meditative courtyard with water and fire elements, resident lounge with fireplace and billiards table, dog park and more.

"We are extremely honored to have been awarded management of The Fitzgerald," says WPM Multifamily Real Estate President, Melissa Gambuto. "This will be an exciting addition to WPM's extensive footprint in downtown Baltimore, and we look forward to bringing our best-in-class management to the community and our world-class customer service to the residents."

WPM's multifamily management portfolio is routinely recognized for its high resident satisfaction ratings. Communities under its management have been ranked in the top 1% nationwide by The Online Reputation Assessment© (ORA™) developed by J Turner Research, which looks at resident reviews posted on multiple online rating websites noting praise for outstanding management, customer service excellence, prompt and efficient maintenance, and much more.

WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 25,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has been ranked by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs approximately 450 employees across more than 150 properties.

For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.

