Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Laseraway Medical Group, Inc., Alleging Failure to Provide Employees With Meal Breaks

Laseraway Medical Group, Inc. allegedly failed to properly provide meal and rest breaks to employees, according to the California class action lawsuit filed.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Laseraway Medical Group, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Laseraway Medical Group, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. CIV2200617, is currently pending in the Marin County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Laseraway Medical Group, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The complaint alleges employees were from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minute off-duty meal breaks or were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work.

