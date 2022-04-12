Health Espresso welcomes Dr. Robyn Evans on its Skin Health and Wound Care Advisory Team

Health Espresso extends its EHR leadership in the Allied Health and home care sectors, adding a competitive skin health and wound care solution at point of care backed by industry expert, Dr. Robyn Evans.

HEALTH ESPRESSO INC. a company focused on introducing a collaborative, Inter-professional virtual health record in community within the Allied Health and home care sectors that is connected to primary care, hospital and other digital health assets, today announced the recent appointment of Dr. Robyn Evans as Health Espresso's Advisor, Skin Health and Wound Care.

Rick Menassa, CEO of Health Espresso commented, "We are very pleased to have Dr. Evans join us as the Company's Advisor, Skin Health and Wound Care. She brings Health Espresso over 13 years of wound care education and research. Her extensive in-field experience as a primary care physician, coupled with her proven ability to lead within the ever evolving, rapid paced digital health environment, will add tremendous navigational support to Health Espresso's own growth strategies as it engages with patients and front line organizations providing wound care services."

Dr. Evans is advising Health Espresso's development teams on the AI powered wound imaging tool on its mobile app. for images capture at point-of-care, integration into Health Espresso's patient's Electronic Health Record (EHR) on its secure, in-cloud web portal for real-time inter-professional virtual collaboration.

Dr. Evans valuable input and guidance is leading development of Health Espresso's next stage to interpret wound characteristics from captured images using Health Espresso's proprietary AI technology to direct management.

Dr. Robyn Evans is actively involved in clinical evaluation and management of patients with complex wounds as the Director of the Wound Healing Clinic at Women's College Hospital. Over the past 13 years, she has developed an interest in wound care education and research. She is medical lead for Wounds Canada as well as serving on the Board of Wounds Canada. She is a lecturer at University of Toronto and part of the International Interprofessional Wound Course through University of Toronto.

Dr. Evans has also worked full time as a community family physician since 1992.

Dr. Robyn Evans attended University of Toronto Medical School. She completed her family medicine residency at University of Toronto with further training in Wound care. Prior to this she did a Bachelor of Science as well as graduate studies in Biochemistry.

"Complex wounds need to be acutely characterized to optimize management and improve patient outcomes" says Dr. Evans.

ABOUT HEALTH ESPRESSO

Inspired by front-line experience in home and community care, Health Espresso chronicles the entire patient journey. Starting with a digital patient profile and digital care plan, Health Espresso empowers health organizations to automate intake, triage and update patient records and follow through with post-discharge real-time remote patient monitoring for better health outcomes. Health Espresso provides a collaborative, patient-centered platform for Allied Health professionals, Primary Physicians and Hospitals for a ‘one patient, one care plan' approach to care, reducing service overlaps and gaps.

Its secure, connected platform integrates with EMRs and government data assets for an all-encompassing view of patient records. Health Espresso's mobile app complements its in-cloud web portal to empower physicians with real-time patient information and virtual care capability for time-sensitive decisions at the point of care, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://healthespresso.com

