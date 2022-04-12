Buyers Looking to Purchase a Ford Vehicle Can Visit Bickford Motors to Buy the 2022 Ford Bronco
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Bickford Motors serves consumers in the Snohomish region of Washington, and the 2022 Ford Bronco is presently available for purchase. The 2022 Ford Bronco comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox that gets 16 MPG in the city and 17 MPG on the interstate. The 2022 Ford Bronco has a grey grille, automatic high beams, 17-inch machined carbonized aluminum wheels with grey paint, a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks, as well as a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks.
A 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 (STD) engine with engine auto stop and start, electric power-assisted steering, auto-locking hubs, off-road suspension, and a stainless-steel exhaust, transmission with driver-selectable mode, HD shock absorbers, and multi-link rear suspension with coil spring are among the features of the four-door vehicle.
Customers interested in the 2022 Ford Bronco should visit Bickford Motors' website at https://www.bickford.net to schedule a test drive. Customers may also visit the dealership, which is located at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington 98290, or phone (866) 489-3673.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022_ford_bronco_is_now_available_for_sale_at_bickford_motors_in_snohomish_washington/prweb18614533.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.