Slate releases PSD Templates feature to further help brands streamline the social content creation process

Slate, the content creation platform for brands, released PSD Templates. This new feature enables social media teams to leverage PSD files to quickly create brand-approved content on mobile devices and share it on social channels.

With Templates, social media managers can now access PSD files created by their design teams directly in the Slate mobile app. This will allow them to repeatedly create high-quality, branded content more quickly and easily than ever before.

Current Slate customers are excited about this feature release. "Right now, it's challenging to recreate the same piece of social content while ensuring the spacing and sizing is the same," said Abigail Withey, Social Media Manager at Manchester City Football Club, "Slate's PSD Templates will be a game-changer, particularly the ability to use them for score updates."

Templates can be used to create graphics where brands need text consistently set in place with a visually compelling background, such as:



Quote Graphics

Player Statistic Graphics

Game Recap Graphics

Score updates such as halftime and the final score

"At Slate, we're always looking for ways to make it easier for social media teams to produce great content, and for designers to easily distribute their brand guidelines, assets, and templates across internal teams," said Eric Stark, co-founder and president at Slate. "With PSD Templates, we've created a simple solution that allows graphic designers to continue creating in the expert platforms they need, while giving social creators an easier way to access and edit their brand approved creative."

Founded in 2019, Stark and co-founders Will Brooke and Michael Horton built a team of experienced social content & brand marketing professionals who left brand and agency life to start the platform they wished they had. So far, Slate has developed an impressive suite of customers in industries across professional sports, higher education, media, and entertainment.

In addition to Manchester City Football Club, current customers also include the NFL, WNBA, Purdue University, Showtime, among others. Learn more about Slate and PSD Templates here.

ABOUT SLATE

Slate is a content creation platform that allows companies to unlock their potential on social media through tools to seamlessly brand, edit, and customize their social content. Founded in 2019 by former NFL social media professionals, Slate has quickly become a market leader in the digital content creation space and is now used across every major US sports league, universities, top media organizations, beauty, fitness brands, among others. For more information on how Slate can help you improve your social media content creation, visit slateteams.com

