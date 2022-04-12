VHS Learning Supports Students' College and Career Readiness via Expanded Catalog and New "Exploring College & Careers" Infographic

New courses and infographic help students discover career fields of interest
Giving students the chance to explore subjects beyond those in a standard core high school curriculum is a crucial step in readying them for college and careers. Students taking online high school courses through VHS Learning will start the 2022-2023 school year with many unique for-credit options, from Python Programming to Law, thanks to the nonprofit's newly expanded course catalog. These new courses add to the more than 300 courses already available.
VHS Learning's new courses for the 2022-2023 academic year include the following:
- AP® Chinese Language and Culture
- Business Law
- Career Exploration and Readiness
- Chinese 3
- Civics and U.S. Government
- Law and the U.S. Legal System
- Python Programming
- Spanish 1 Credit Recovery
- Spanish 1 Summer
- Studio Art
- Veterinary Medicine
AP® Chinese Language and Culture runs 33 weeks, while the other new courses are semester-length and run for 15 weeks. These new courses enable students to discover subject areas that might not otherwise be available to them at a high school level.
For example, Business Law serves as a foundation for a first level college business law class. The course incorporates case studies and mock trials to further students' understanding of how business law functions in the United States. Students will be required to investigate current topics such as "e law" and space law as well as interview an attorney or paralegal.
The new Studio Art course introduces students to the foundational elements of visual art while developing the 4C skills of creativity, communication, critical thinking, and collaboration. Students will analyze artwork, experiment with artistic techniques, participate in collaborative art projects, provide constructive feedback to peers, and reflect on their products and processes. No prior art experience is needed.
As part of its ongoing mission to make computer science education more available to students, VHS Learning has created its new Python Programming course. In this course, students will learn the basics of this versatile and powerful programming language.
In addition to the new courses, VHS Learning has created an "Exploring College & Careers" infographic that illustrates seven course exploration pathways for students to consider: Computer Science & Graphic Arts, Healthcare & Medicine, Writing & Journalism, Business, Criminal Justice, Engineering, and Environmental Science. Each pathway outlines a series of VHS Learning courses that help students delve deeper into that subject area. The infographic is located here and within VHS Learning's new digital brochure.
"This infographic helps students discover career paths of interest, and supports our vision to prepare students for college, careers, and life. We're proud to introduce students to unique subjects that pique their curiosity, and, with tools such as this infographic, give them a roadmap to pursue possible career paths while still in high school," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "We've also made our course catalog more interactive so it's easier to navigate our large variety of course offerings. Our nonprofit is dedicated to supporting schools by providing them with the ability to quickly and easily supplement their local course offerings using our proven online program."
VHS Learning has a 25+-year reputation for educational quality, including rigorous professional development for the certified high school teachers who provide instruction. All VHS Learning teachers complete graduate-level Online Teaching Methodologies (OTM) training to learn best practices for online teaching and learning, and 81% of VHS Learning teachers possess a master's degree or higher.
