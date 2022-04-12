Join Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition for the Annual LOCO-MOTION Month of May Movement

Walk, hike, run and ride on or off the Vine Trail to support a connected Napa Valley community

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition invites Napa County residents and anyone who dreams to be on the trail to sign up for LOCO-MOTION, a Month of Movement. The experiential, fitness and fundraising challenge encourages participants to get active anyway they can on or off the Vine Trail. Participants also raise critical funds to build the world-class walking and biking trail from Vallejo to Calistoga. LOCO-MOTION, the Month of Movement is both an individual and team-building event that invites trail enthusiasts to get moving.

LOCO-MOTION aims to inspire 800 participants to move 200,000 miles and raise community awareness to the new Vine Trail construction. In 2022, Vallejo to American Canyon and Calistoga to St Helena projects will break ground for nearly 15 miles of new trail. Participants in LOCO-MOTION will raise funds to help close the gaps in the Vine Trail route.

"LOCO-MOTION is a yearly hit," says Chuck McMinn, Founder and President of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition. "We all need a little motivation and competition to get moving and the $400,000 goal will help to get us one step closer to completing our 47-mile construction goal."

Forty-two teams have registered early. Premier Match Teams contributed team match sponsorships of $2,500 and include Adventist Health St Helena, Alpha Omega Winery, Auberge Du Soleil, BPM, Clif Family, Estaban's Echelon, Crisp Kitchen, Crocker Starr, Gott's Roadside, Grassi, Landmark Label, Kara's Cupcakes, Beth Nickel, Napa Valley Wine Academy, Ole Health, Safe Harbor, Silicon Valley Bank, Silver Oak Winery, Silverado Farming, Spottswoode, St. Supery, Trinchero, UBS, Vineyard 29, and Winebow. Seventeen Additional community teams are also gearing up for the fitness and fundraising competition. All LOCO-MOTION participants donating $47 or more will receive a complimentary Vine Trail membership along with fun incentives and Vine Trail swag.

"This year the Vine Trail and various teams will host ‘meet-ups' for all outdoor activities including a bike ride out of our partner Clif Family, a run led by the Napa Valley Marathon team, and a hike led by our friends at the Sierra Club. There is truly something for everyone," stated Shawn Casey-White, Executive Director of the The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

With the recent approval and advancement of the construction from Calistoga to St. Helena underway, the 2022 fundraising efforts are geared towards closing the gap north of St. Helena all the way to Calistoga. To sign up for the Month of Movement Challenge, visit VineTrail.org/LOCOMOTION and click SIGN UP to register. Registration fees, considered a donation, are $47 for individuals and Community teams. For more information or to become a sponsor, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion or email locomotion@vinetrail.org.

Month of Movement Official LOCO-MOTION, 2022 "Meet-ups":

May 1 - Kick-off party at Vine Trail - Darms Lane Shelter, Napa // 9:00 am - 12 pm

May 15 - Moderate/Advanced Bike Ride - Clif Family, St. Helena // 9:30 am start

May 15 - Hike by Sierra Club - Skyline Park, Napa // 9:00 am start

May 15 - Casual Bike Ride - Skyline Park, Napa // 9:00 am start

May 21 - Run Group (all levels) - Kelly's, Yountville // 8:00 am start

May 21 - RADical Walk + Ride - Rail Arts District, Napa // 9:30 am - 11:30 am

May 29 - Eagles Bike Ride - Napa // 9:00 am start

More details on each of the meet-ups can be found on the Vine Trail website, vinetrail.org

About LOCO-MOTION

LOCO-MOTION is the premier experiential fundraising event for the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition (NVVTC). This year, NVVTC is raising funds to complete the Vine Trail between St Helena and Calistoga by 2022. NVVTC has committed to raise $4.1 million in private funds to match $16 million in federal, state and local competitive grants funds.

About The Napa Valley Vine Trail

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a grass-roots nonprofit with a vision to build a walking/biking trail system to connect the entire Napa Valley - physically, artistically, and culturally. The coalition works to design, fund, construct, and maintain, 47 safe and scenic miles of level, paved, family-friendly, dog- friendly, free-access Class I trail, stretching from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. More information on the Napa Valley Vine Trail can be found at vinetrail.org or on Facebook, Instagram@NVVineTrail.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18610736.htm