Mode Captures Fourth Award for Outstanding Customer Service

Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Data Science and Business Analytics, today announced that it is the recipient of Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award in the category of "Transformation of the Year," marking the company's fourth award in just over one year for outstanding customer service.

The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. The BIG 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate consultants, outsource partners and technology providers that have demonstrated superior performance supporting their own customers and developing tools to help others find success in the past 12 months.

"Mode has made it a top priority to provide quality support to our rapidly growing base of thousands of active users, while maintaining industry-leading response times and top CSAT scores," said Lizz Harrell, Vice President Customer Success, Mode Analytics. "To make this possible, we scaled our best-in-class systems, workflows, and analytics to enhance tiered support processes and escalations, while doubling down on resources to help customers get the most out of their data."

According to Business Intelligence Group, it costs 600%-700% more to acquire new customers, versus retaining existing ones. In FY'22, Mode boosted its best-in-class customer retention rates by over 10 percentage points.

"The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year's program highlight the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Mode Analytics, as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

In addition to the BIG 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award, Mode recently earned a 2021 Best in Biz Award in the category of "Customer Service Department of the Year," a Gold Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Globee Sales and Service Excellence Awards in the category of "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service," and Gold Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service in the category of "Front-line Customer Service Professional of the Year."

