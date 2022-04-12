Sendbird Launches Chat v4 and UIKit v3 to Take the Developer Experiences to the Next Level

Company's latest SDKs are rebuilt from the ground up; New UIKit architecture enhances app customization possibilities
SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Sendbird, the most proven conversations platform for mobile apps, today announced the release of Sendbird Chat 4.0 and UIKit 3.0, elevating the experience for developers building chat applications. Sendbird Chat v4 features three new software development kits (SDKs) rebuilt from the ground up using the modern Swift, Kotlin, and TypeScript languages, while the Sendbird Chat UIKit v3 presents a new architecture with more granular components that give additional flexibility to developers to customize their app. These new capabilities further streamline the integration of modern, feature-rich chat into web and mobile applications.
Sendbird's SDKs now allow developers to leverage the codebases strategically aligned with the language supported by Apple, Google, and Microsoft, and the all-new UIKit makes it even easier to integrate and customize chat in web and mobile applications. Sendbird also released web support for the Sendbird Chat Flutter SDK so that developers can share the same codebase across both web and mobile apps. Collectively, these changes will enable developers to deploy chat and take their applications to another level, opening new possibilities for conversations and connections.
"Sendbird became the global leader in chat by persistently innovating – and making it easier for others to innovate as well," said John S. Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird. "Sendbird Chat v4 is a complete, elegant solution that has been meticulously created to make development of even the most insanely powerful and unique apps a seamless process."
Sendbird Chat v4: Advancing the Codebase With Swift, Kotlin, and Typescript SDKs
Sendbird's decision to modernize its entire codebase with Swift, Kotlin, and TypeScript, is based on the fact that these programming languages present tremendous advantages in terms of performance, stability, language maturity, and security. As a result, they've become incredibly popular for the apps people know and love. For example, according to Google, over 60% of the top 1,000 apps on the Play Store now use Kotlin. Swift is the choice of many leading brands for apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber, Slack, Lyft, and LinkedIn. TypeScript also has become the preferred language for thousands of companies' web apps including Asana, Lyft, and Cloudflare. The simpler and safer coding languages will allow developers to integrate Sendbird Chat much faster.
The language transition also permitted Sendbird to refactor its code, take advantage of new code patterns, and create better API wrappers. With the new languages Sendbird also expects to reduce its development cycle and release features more rapidly. Several new features are already in development, which will be released exclusively on Sendbird Chat v4.
New Chat UIKit Empowers Developers With Additional Customization Capabilities
Sendbird created its UIKit to make the integration of chat fast and easy, but the company also recognizes developers' desire to customize different components of their chat interface. The previous version of UIKit provided some customizations for data, resources, and event binding; its new architecture goes further. Now each module is divided into separated elements, which can be added, removed, or configured differently based on size and appearance. The modularization also further extends data and events separation, enabling an even higher level of customization.
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the most proven conversations platform for mobile apps trusted by industry leaders like Reddit, DoorDash, and Paytm. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich chat, voice, and video experiences into its app to build relationships with and between their users. With Sendbird, businesses can improve customer engagement and retention quickly with significantly less development effort or risk than if they were to build and maintain a real-time communication platform themselves.
Sendbird's top global customers include Yahoo! Sports, OLA, Rally Health, Headspace, Teladoc, Accoldate, Carousell, Schibsted, Virgin Mobile UAE, Dream11, Krafton, Nexon, Hinge, ServiceNow and Kookmin Bank. It is backed by ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator. Sendbird is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
