Aparavi Launches Version 2.0 of its Data Intelligence Platform, Challenging Status Quo in Unstructured Data Management

Bringing Visibility and Control to Unstructured Enterprise Data Management
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
APARAVI®, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced a major new release of its award-winning data intelligence platform. Aparavi 2.0 provides enterprises with unrivaled visibility and control over their unstructured datasets, removing the need for additional layers of technology and bureaucracy many organizations currently implement.
Developed to challenge the status quo in data management, where the limitations of existing technologies prevent organizations from maximizing value, Aparavi 2.0 gives users the ability to address the major costs created by the exponential growth of unstructured data in a timely fashion with its quick install and integration into their existing data infrastructure and cloud storage no matter where it lives. With the ability to identify and move data between different sources and targets regardless of location and vendor, organizations can build a data management strategy that gives them comprehensive command and control over their unstructured data.
Automated data actions allow Aparavi 2.0 users to integrate workflows and build policies to manage sophisticated data classification needs to quickly meet their service level agreements. Users can leverage integrated connections with an industry-wide ecosystem of storage vendors for long term data archival, to reduce cost and can be managed within vendor agnostic Aparavi Platform.
This provides a focal point to address key organizational requirements across data intelligence, compliance and retention. As a result, customers get to ‘know their data' via a single pane view of all their sources and across all their assets.
The solution has been built to address the challenges and exponential costs created by the daily rise of unstructured data, which is hard to sort, read or understand without humans opening each file. To store this ‘dark data', organizations typically invest in additional infrastructure or cloud storage that adds significantly to their costs and increases the potential of exposure to cybersecurity breaches and ransomware attacks.
"While we see value in many of the existing tools that users have, many are not used in the way they should be," commented Aparavi Founder and CEO, Adrian Knapp. "In particular, organizations should always know what data they are ingesting into any tool or storage destination, otherwise they risk wasting time and money on redundant, obsolete and trivial information. Aparavi helps customers avoid this costly scenario because users know what unstructured data they have before they move it, also enabling them to move it to the ideal destination for the correct use case and the appropriate amount."
About Aparavi Software Corporation
Aparavi is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aparavi_launches_version_2_0_of_its_data_intelligence_platform_challenging_status_quo_in_unstructured_data_management/prweb18613512.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.