Mother and Son Duo Launch "Jayce's Journey" to Give Hope and Inspiration to Those on The Spectrum

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
April's National Autism Awareness Month marks the launch of Jayce's Journey Inc., a non-profit organization committed to driving Autism awareness while supporting families and children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Started by lifestyle entrepreneur Deidre Price and her son Jayce, the organization's core mission is to raise awareness particularly in communities of color.
Jayce's Journey will work to develop programs and activations aiming to establish resources, provide education and financial relief and most importantly host events, activities and programs for children on the spectrum. The non-profit's core mission is to break stigmas related to disabilities, advocate for education & acceptance, as well as encourage early intervention services.
The organization plans to initiate partnerships with the likes of the NBA and other high-profile brands to help raise visibility for the nonprofit's mission. Celebrating their official launch on April 3rd, the Los Angeles Clippers organization honored the non-profit and officially introduced Jayce's Journey to the world. When asked about the partnership Jayce's Journey founder, Deidre Price stated, "As a mother who has embarked upon the mission of raising awareness after discovering the need for advocacy and education as it relates to Autism, my goal is to utilize my resources to truly inspire others to share their journey and ultimately create support in areas where people need it most."
With the official launch of Jayce's Journey underway, Price plans to build a safe space and diverse community where parents and their children are embraced and supported in every way to achieve the highest quality of life possible.
About Jayce's Journey
Jayce's Journey Inc. is non-profit charitable organization that supports children and individuals in the nuclear family diagnosed with Autism and/or developmental delays by raising awareness, providing early intervention services, and providing educational and financial resources. Founded in 2021 by Deidre Price and son Jayce Price, the foundation's core mission is to grow awareness in communities of color when it comes to Autism Spectrum Disorder. For more information on Jayce's Journey Inc., please visit http://www.Jayces-Journey.org
