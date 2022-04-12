Global Game Changers Announces National Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day As Wednesday, May 18 To Encourage Kids To Do Something Nice on Wednesday, May 18!

Registered With The National Day Archives, National Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day Encourages Kids To Learn How They Can Contribute to Making The World A Better Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Global Game Changers Children's Education Initiative, Inc. (GGC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing social-emotional learning (SEL) and character and leadership development curricula for pre-K through 5th grade students, announces that they have registered Wednesday, May 18 as National Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day with the National Day Archives.
GGC boasts the motto IGNITE GOOD!®, a simple phrase that means to do something nice without expecting anything in return. For National Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day, kids are encouraged to engage in doing good things so they can learn they have the power to make the world a better place. Global Game Changers encourages kids to consider what talents they have to help others, and to use those talents to impact a cause that they care about. This philosophy is folded up into the organization's Superpower Equation: MY TALENT + MY HEART = MY SUPERPOWER!®.
"On National Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day we want to encourage kids to use their talents to impact change, '' said Jan Helson, Global Game Changers Board Chair and Co-Founder. "Whether that means baking a cake for a doctor, playing basketball with a bullied kid, creating beautiful cards for lonely individuals in retirement communities, or helping their teachers clean the classrooms, we know that kids have an amazing gift for kindness in their daily lives."
For parents, teachers, and community members interested in bringing Kids IGNITE GOOD!® Day into their home towns, Global Game Changers is providing a number of free resources, including tips, printable activity pages, posters, video craft tutorials, and more on their website: https://globalgamechangers.org/national-kids-ignite-good-day/.
About Global Game Changers
Global Game Changers Children's Education Initiative, Inc. (GGC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing social-emotional learning (SEL) and character and leadership development programs that empower students to overcome apathy, feel empathy, and foster a sustainable connection to service. To support this mission, GGC offers a free superhero-themed curriculum (MY TALENT + MY HEART = MY SUPERPOWER!®) to schools, after-school programs, and summer programs reaching more than 1,000 schools and 250,000 students in 49 states and 13 countries around the world. The pre-K through 5th grade curriculum is made possible by the Novak Family Foundation, who believes in equitable access for all educators and students. For more information or to get involved, visit globalgamechangers.org.
