Point Nine Partners with Kaizen Reporting to Enhance the Quality and Accuracy of Regulatory Reporting

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Point Nine (Limassol, Cyprus) is excited to announce its recent partnership with Kaizen Reporting (London, England). This partnership aims to provide clients with a streamlined end-to-end experience, from pre- to post-submission, and greater visibility into the quality of their regulatory reporting.
About Point Nine
Originally founded in 2002, Point Nine is a dedicated regulatory reporting firm focused on providing trade and transaction reporting services. Point Nine specializes in working with financial firms and institutions, service providers, and corporations on both the buy- and sell-sides spanning across the globe.
Point Nine has processed and reported more than 7 billion transactions across all asset classes using their in-house, cutting-edge technology. Since October 2015, Point Nine has maintained a proven track record of 99.95% submissions success in EU/UK transaction reporting.
As a result of their efforts and success, Point Nine has become known for its elite service and expertise provided to its valued customers, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.
About Kaizen Reporting
Kaizen Reporting are regulatory specialists on a mission to transform the quality of regulatory reporting in the financial services industry. By combining regulatory expertise with advanced technology, they have developed a multi-award winning automated services for assurance, shareholding disclosure and a Single Rulebook digital platform. It's Kaizen's forensic focus on data accuracy that sets them apart and they are proud to call many of the world's largest banks, asset managers, hedge funds and brokers as clients. Whether it's MiFIR, EMIR, CFTC, SFTR, another G20 regulation, or the global shareholding disclosure rules, Kaizen exists to help its clients reduce costs, improve quality and increase confidence in their regulatory reporting.
Point Nine and Kaizen Reporting: A Revolutionary Partnership
Point Nine and Kaizen Reporting will continue to help organisations improve the quality and accuracy of their regulatory reporting for all regimes. Andreas Roussos, a Point Nine CEO, states:
"We strive to provide a peace-of-mind trade and transaction reporting service to all market participants in the capital markets. By combining our expertise with industry leaders like Kaizen Reporting, we enable existing and potential clients to benefit from their leading products and services as well as their regulatory expertise."
For more information, please contact Point Nine team via email at info@p9dt.com or submit an inquiry.
