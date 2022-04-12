Young Entrepreneur Council is an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Ryan Rose, Founder of JoneKiri, a content monetization firm for talent across all media channels with a primary focus on podcasting and social, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.
Ryan Rose was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Ryan will have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.
"I couldn't be more appreciative and excited to join YEC. As someone who has aspired to join the community beginning in my early career days, this invitation marks a long-awaited milestone, which further motivates me to keep pushing forward through all obstacles to come. YES has an amazing reputation amongst entrepreneurs and I certainly plan on contributing and meeting plenty of fellow like-minded individuals."
Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Ryan Rose to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."
For more information about YEC, visit yec.co.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ryan_rose_accepted_into_young_entrepreneur_council/prweb18610630.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.