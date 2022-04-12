PKF O'Connor Davies Hires Michael Stellwagen as Partner

Recognized financial services leader to enhance Firm's advisory capabilities and reflect continued investment in top-tier talent

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Michael Stellwagen as Partner. A senior financial and operational executive, Stellwagen brings over 30 years of hands-on, C-suite experience to his new role supporting the Firm's Financial Services practice. His hiring expands the Firm's deep bench of financial services experts, who regularly advise clients on matters of asset management, capital markets, broker-dealers, insurance, real estate and digital assets.

"PKF O'Connor Davies has become synonymous with top-notch professionals and expertise-driven solutions. Michael is an exceptional addition to the team who will contribute immensely to our tradition of excellence," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His wealth of experience, informed perspective and passion for client service will lead him to have an immediately positive impact on our Financial Services practice and our Firm as a whole. I'm excited to welcome him to the PKF O'Connor Davies family."

With over three decades of demonstrated leadership in the private equity, hedge fund and investment management areas, Stellwagen will focus his efforts on leading delivery of the Firm's multi-prong advisory, tax and attest services across the asset management and capital markets segments. His extensive finance, accounting, operations, budgeting, regulatory compliance and reporting expertise is complemented by an in-depth understanding of front-, middle-, and back-office fund operations and partnership accounting, including tax and legal interpretation. He is well-versed in all aspects of the fund lifecycle, including raising and deploying capital, acquiring opportunities, growing valuations, monitoring performance and distributing capital returns. Stellwagen joins the Firm after having most recently served as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of private equity firms in Connecticut and New York City.

"PKF O'Connor Davies enjoys an unparalleled reputation across the financial services arena for its industry know-how, unwavering support and ability to sustain productive and long-lasting client relationships," said Stellwagen. "As have many of my new colleagues, I've spent decades in various financial institutions gathering a breadth of first-hand knowledge and experience. I look forward to sharing that information for the benefit of my team and our work with clients."

A Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, Stellwagen holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He joins the Firm's New York City office.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.

PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pkf_oconnor_davies_hires_michael_stellwagen_as_partner/prweb18597918.htm