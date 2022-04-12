Concierge Realty of SA Partners With Side in Zest Realty To Provide Savvy and Skilled Service in Greater San Antonio

Concierge Realty of SA today announced Zest Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

Concierge Realty of SA today announced Zest Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Zest Realty's top-tier service and unwavering integrity are powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Zest Realty was founded by Linda Zimmerhanzel, an award-winning real estate professional who garnered a reputation for high achievement from the very start of her career in 2013. Since then, she's facilitated over 500 unique transactions and continued her education by earning numerous certifications and industry designations. The San Antonio Business Journal named her one of the 32 Top Residential Agents for 2021. Fronting open, honest communication and thorough expertise, Zimmerhanzel leads Zest Realty.

Just as Zimmerhanzel is known for going above and beyond to deliver on her clients' expectations, so too does the Zest Realty team. Zest Realty agents empower clients with the most up-to-date information to ensure they feel confident in their choices. Specializing in the sales of residential homes, land, farms, and ranches, the team works with all buyers and sellers, including first-timers, upgraders, downsizers, relocators, and investors in San Antonio and its surrounding areas.

Partnering with Side will ensure Zest Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Zest Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Zest Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Because we're grounded in our ethics, my team and I let our integrity inform the way we do business," said Zimmerhanzel. "We are honoring those values by upgrading our back-end system with Side's advanced technology, marketing, administrative, and legal support. This way, we can be certain that our clients have access to the best in the industry."

About Zest Realty

Zest Realty strives to be the best advocate for buyers, sellers, and investors in Greater San Antonio. The team's passion for excellence means clients can rely on it through every step of their real estate journey. Combining advanced technology and concierge service with integrity and professionalism, Zest Realty makes a difference by committing to continuous evolution and education almost as much as it commits to its clients' well-being. For more information, visit http://www.zestrealtygroup.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

