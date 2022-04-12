US Sports Camps and Ozobot Announce New Summer Coding Camps for Kids

US Sports Camps, the largest provider of sports camps in the world, today announced an exciting new summer camp partnership with Ozobot, an award-winning creator of programmable robots and STEAM-based learning solutions for education.

The Camp Ozobot experience, which will utilize Ozobot coding solutions, including Color Codes and Ozobot Blockly, along with standards-aligned curriculum, will be geared towards students between ages 8-14 and will provide them the opportunity for hands-on learning to explore the creative capabilities that computer science offers, both in and out of the classroom.

Taught by credentialed educators, students will engage with Evo, Ozobot's coding robot and work through critical thinking and problem solving to build coding literacy and enhance their skill set while learning real-world applications. Woven throughout each half-day session are opportunities to collaborate and play with peers, express creativity and further computer science knowledge, all in a safe and fun environment.

"Ozobot is a leader in STEM classrooms and schools," said Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps, "Putting these impassioned, talented educators into a summer camp is special. Camps are where we can really engage, challenge, and individualize academics."

"We're excited to partner with US Sports Camp to bring an immersive and hands-on STEAM experience that equips students with future-ready skills while encouraging creativity, collaboration and a love for computer science," said Nicholas Brunner, Director of Strategic Programs, Ozobot.

Camps will run for four days with half-day sessions each day starting from July 25, 2022 to August 4, 2022 at professional workspaces in Austin, TX, San Mateo, CA and Orange County, CA.

Camp Ozobot 2022 registration is open now! Interested parents, youth and educators can visit the US Sports Camps website to sign up and learn more information. https://www.ussportscamps.com/academics/camp-ozobot

About US Sports Camps:

For over 47 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.

About Ozobot:

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way children learn and create across all grades, subjects and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

