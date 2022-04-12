Infrasense Carries Out Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Asphalt Thickness Survey of Municipal Roads in New York

Infrasense conducted a non-destructive survey and report of various municipal roads in New York. The project provided the client with continuous thickness data of asphalt and underlying base layers along the centerline of each lane.

Infrasense conducted a vehicle-based asphalt pavement thickness survey and report for various municipal roadways in New York State. The results provided the client with valuable decision-making tools as they planned for the shipment of heavy equipment along these routes. The project provided the client with tabular and graphical datasets plotted at a 5-ft interval along the wheel-paths of each lane, with each point linked to precise GPS coordinates. These datasets help visualize how the constructed layers of the roadway change in thickness along the length of each lane. The survey was conducted at driving speed with no closures, no disruption to traffic, and zero impact on the integrity of the road.

The GPR data collection system was made up of a 1 GHz horn antenna and a SIR 30 control unit, both manufactured by GSSI in Nashua, NH. The final report included a quantitative summary of average layer depths in each lane, along with visual plots showing the sub-surface strata along the length of the section.

The GPR pavement surveys are carried out according to ASTM D4748-10. The resulting data shows a cross-sectional slice of the pavement strata at various offsets. Each slice includes the surface and any material change in the first few feet below the surface. The data is processed and analyzed using proprietary internally developed software specifically designed for pavement and bridge assessments.

This past year, Infrasense evaluated the pavement profile and condition of over 2500 miles of pavement across 30 unique projects including nondestructive testing of highways in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Vermont. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of pavement structures including asphalt over granular base, composite pavements, continuously reinforced concrete pavements (CRCP), jointed plain concrete pavements (JPCP), and jointed reinforced concrete pavements (JRCP).

