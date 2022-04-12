KWizCom Unveils Signature Pad Column App for Microsoft 365

KWizCom continues its market leadership in the development of new Microsoft 365 apps, this time announcing Signature Pad Column app

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms, Workflows, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365, has released Signature Pad Column app for SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams.

Signature Pad Column, a new Microsoft 365 app, empowers business users to take advantage of the new signing and drawing features added to the modern SharePoint list forms.

Microsoft 365 users will be pleased to find out that by incorporating KWizCom's new Signature Pad Column into their SharePoint lists and libraries, they can now require select users to sign and approve an item as part of their predefined workflow process.

Additionally, business users can draw and make notes as needed in numerous scenarios, such as a car rental inspection form or paperwork. And if using Microsoft Teams, the Signature Pad Column can easily and quickly be added to the Microsoft Teams platform.

The good news is that KWizCom Corporation is currently running a time-sensitive promotion in which the Signature Pad Column can be purchased at an introductory price, offering a 30% discount. The offer expires on April 30, 2022. To take advantage of this special offer, please contact KWizCom's sales team at sales@kwizcom.com.

If you would like to find out first-hand what this new Microsoft 365 add-in is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost one-month trial version of the Signature Pad Column app. To learn more about KWizCom's Signature Pad Column, see the additional features the app offers or to get the free trial version, please visit the product page referenced earlier in the article.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance overall productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Please visit the company's website to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.

