Green Home Systems Announces a Record-Breaking Quarter in New Home Division Due in Part to California Solar Mandates

Green Home Systems began 2022 with a strong need from developers seeking solar energy systems on their new builds. Due to new California solar mandates, momentum remains steady for solar system installations.

According to Axios, "The California Energy Commission voted…to require solar panels and battery energy storage systems in new commercial buildings and certain multifamily residences beginning in 2023, according to the New York Times."

Barry Durand, who leads the New Home and Commercial division at Green Home Systems, states, "One of the main benefits of adding a solar energy system and battery to a home or business in addition to staying ahead of changing times and solar mandates is the flexibility it gives builders to create more modern builds that include more windows since the energy storage would offset some of the Title 24 requirements."

Durand continues, "Subsequently, we are seeing more developers requesting not only solar panels but also additional batteries to ensure homes are blackout and outage-ready."

