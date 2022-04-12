Green Home Systems began 2022 with a strong need from developers seeking solar energy systems on their new builds. Due to new California solar mandates, momentum remains steady for solar system installations.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Green Home Systems began 2022 with a strong need from developers seeking solar energy systems on their new builds. Due to new California solar mandates, momentum remains steady for solar system installations.
According to Axios, "The California Energy Commission voted…to require solar panels and battery energy storage systems in new commercial buildings and certain multifamily residences beginning in 2023, according to the New York Times."
Barry Durand, who leads the New Home and Commercial division at Green Home Systems, states, "One of the main benefits of adding a solar energy system and battery to a home or business in addition to staying ahead of changing times and solar mandates is the flexibility it gives builders to create more modern builds that include more windows since the energy storage would offset some of the Title 24 requirements."
Durand continues, "Subsequently, we are seeing more developers requesting not only solar panels but also additional batteries to ensure homes are blackout and outage-ready."
Learn more by clicking here or visiting http://www.GreenHomeSystems.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/green_home_systems_announces_a_record_breaking_quarter_in_new_home_division_due_in_part_to_california_solar_mandates/prweb18613810.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.