Cyber Defense Media Group Opens Young Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship for 2022

Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG), who has launched our 10th annual cybersecurity community awards this year today announced that it has re-opened its annual young Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program for entries.

Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG), who has launched our 10th annual cybersecurity community awards this year today announced that it has re-opened its annual young Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program for entries.

"Now is a fantastic time for young women to plan out their future careers in cybersecurity. It's a hot field with hundreds of thousands of career openings and unlimited opportunities for those who wish to make a positive impact on today's digital world," said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Any young woman in high school who will be entering college in 2022/2023 can apply today:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-fund-for-2022/

Learn about the last two years' winners here: in 2020, Annabelle Klosterman, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-winner-for-2020/; in 2021, Olivia Gallucci, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-2021-scholarship-winner/, who both remain an inspiration for other young women to enter the field of cybersecurity.

"Recent social events have underscored the critical need for Diversity & Inclusion within the workplace - Silent Quadrant is honored to materially support much-needed change in the cybersecurity ecosystem; we are proud to be co-sponsoring this significant scholarship, with the first winner to be announced during RSA Conference 2022," said Kenneth Holley, CEO of Silent Quadrant.

A panel of judges will review each entry and choose one scholarship winner and a backup winner in case there are issues on the winner's college entry in 2022/2023.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in our Global Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2022, Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 and Top CISOs in the World awards on our Cyber Defense Awards and Cyber Defense Conferences platforms. In these competitions, judges for these prestigious awards have included cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers such as Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDM Labs, Rober Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dave DeWalt of NightDragon and Robert Ackerman of Allegis Capital. Learn more about this prestigious awards program at at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions delivered onsite exclusively for the RSA Conference, BlackHat USA and the CyberDefenseCon conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Silent Quadrant

Silent Quadrant is a digital protection agency and cybersecurity consulting practice established in 1993. For nearly three decades, we have led some of the world's most purpose-driven businesses through organizational transformations to position them with an unrivaled, security-first, cultural mindset.

Our mission is extreme value creation within every business dynamic, achieving levels of differentiation derived from alignment with the enterprise's ultimate aspirations. True digital security requires a people-first, relationship-driven effort balanced through a nuanced approach to empower everyone within the organization.

Silent Quadrant's leadership team brings together expertise from across numerous domains - including military technical and cyber, business, and service - to achieve high impact on behalf of our clients. Learn more about us at https://silentquadrant.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cyber_defense_media_group_opens_young_women_in_cybersecurity_scholarship_for_2022/prweb18613453.htm