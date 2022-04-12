MentorcliQ Study Finds U.S. Fortune 500 Companies with Mentoring Programs Out-Performed those without During Pandemic

MentorcliQ 2022 Mentoring Report Shows 84% of U.S. Fortune 500 Firms Use Mentoring Programs to Engage, Develop and Retain Talent

Today, MentorcliQ, the gold standard in employee mentoring software, is revealing new insights from its 2022 Mentoring Report, an analysis of the impact of mentoring for U.S. Fortune 500 companies. Nearly 20 years ago, a report published in the journal Human Resource Development Quarterly revealed that 70% of Fortune 500 companies use mentoring as part of their talent strategy. As companies begin to assess their employee development strategies and turn to data as proof of success, current statistics are critical for understanding the true power of mentoring.

The new MentorcliQ study reveals that a vast majority (84%) of companies now use mentoring programs, a 20 percent increase over the commonly-cited "70%" statistic. For U.S. Fortune 250 companies, that number is now 90%, and 96% among U.S. Fortune 100 companies — while 100% of the top 50 U.S. companies have mentoring programs.

"We've built our approach based on the proven value of mentoring for corporations — and this study only further validates the impact of these programs," said Gracey Cantalupo, Chief Marketing Officer at MentorcliQ. "While many companies today have a mentoring program of some kind, the most effective programs are structured and designed to meet strategic business goals. Structured mentoring programs enable learning and development leaders to better understand the impact these engagements have on retention and profitability, which is why a growing number of Fortune 500 companies are adopting formalized mentoring initiatives."

Mentoring programs increase employee retention, a key factor in company profitability. A Deloitte study found that 81% of millennials will stay five or more years at a company when they have a mentor. Beyond retention, mentoring programs can have additional bottom line benefits as MentorcliQ's research shows that companies with mentoring programs had YoY profit changes that were 15% better than average in 2020, while those without mentoring programs had profit changes that were 83% worse than average for other companies on the U.S. Fortune 500 list. In addition, during the volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, companies with mentoring programs did 53% better than those without.

The report shows that 90% of US Fortune 500 companies with women CEOs have mentoring programs and experienced significantly better than average profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Women-led companies are showcasing the adoption of these programs that we know is a powerful asset to career development and company growth. We are encouraged by these findings and know the corporate world is finally realizing the power and promise of formal mentoring programs," added Cantalupo.

For many companies, the global pandemic revealed an urgent need to re-evaluate talent development and engagement. Any strategy companies choose to use starts with data, including insights into how industry leaders on the Fortune 500 list are creating winning strategies.

About the Study

MentorcliQ provides mentoring services to nearly twice as many Fortune 500 companies as all other major mentoring software companies combined. This visibility allowed us to gain a wide initial view into the number and type of mentoring programs currently running at U.S. Fortune 500 companies. We combined this with deep-level investigation into visible mentoring programs at all 2021 Fortune 500 companies by examining public statements and documentation, company website pages, corporate responsibility documents, and other areas where viable evidence of active mentoring programs may exist. All other data insights were also obtained and combined from publicly available sources.

