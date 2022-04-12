Annex Cloud Builds 125th Technology Integration for Mutual Optimizely Retail Client

New milestone makes it even simpler and faster for brands to integrate loyalty across their entire customer experience

Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, today announced a major milestone, the successful completion of their 125th technology integration. This new integration was built in partnership with Optimizely, the Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) leader, and pushes unique first-party data to their new Optimizely Data Platform.

Annex Cloud recognized early on that integrations are key to seamless implementations and a smooth running loyalty strategy, which ultimately leads to a high-converting customer experience. Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ was already integrated with Optimizely B2C Commerce Cloud. This new integration now spans the entire Optimizely Adaptive Commerce offering, including B2C Commerce, Optimizely Data Platform, and Web Experimentation.

"This is a huge milestone for us as we see this as an important investment in our current and future clients. We continue to invest every year in maintaining these partner relationships and certifications. This provides peace of mind should our clients need to change their technology stack, giving them confidence that their loyalty program and customers' experiences will remain best-in-class. We're committed to empowering brands to exceed customers' changing expectations while delivering agility, security, and convenience," said Al Lalani, Annex Cloud's CEO and Co-founder.

Integrated with Optimizely's B2C Commerce Cloud, Annex Cloud's loyalty solution collects unique ecommerce data, enabling brands to reduce churn, know and reward their best customers, drive growth without discounting, identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, increase repeat orders, and deliver unique and meaningful personalized experiences. The new integration pushes more than 200 unique first-party data points to the Optimizely Data Platform, enabling companies to create deep member profiles, perform sophisticated segmentation, improve campaign performance, and drive advocacy. Annex Cloud also pushes unique first-party data to Optimizely's Web Experimentation solution, removing the guesswork from testing while allowing brands to continually get to know customers better, incent the most profitable behaviors, and drive better results across the entire customer lifecycle.

Matt Reeves, Annex Cloud Vice President of Product and Integrations said, "The investment in integrations is one way we future-proof our platform and our customers' experience. By productizing these integrations we're able to offer efficiencies to our clients and prospects. We're able to meet our prime objectives of faster implementation cycles, re-usability of our integrations, and giving customers freedom to configure our integrations. I constantly encourage our sales teams, clients, and technology teams to identify new integrations and expedite the builds to be ready to support each client."

Annex Cloud has invested heavily in building out integrations with top technology providers like Optimizely, SAP, Microsoft, Magento, Salesforce, Oracle, Shopify Plus, and BigCommerce to name a few. These integrations enable end-to-end data tracking, faster go-to-market, and a consistent omnichannel customer experience.

"Given the high acquisition costs and customer churn rates most brands are facing, we're excited to be partnering with Annex Cloud to provide clients with an adaptive approach to winning and retaining customers. This new integration with Optimizely means brands can elevate the entire end-to-end digital customer experience," said Optimizely's Global Vice President Technology Partnerships Carina Conaghan.

Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth

Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.



Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.

Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.

100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.

About Annex Cloud

For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero and first party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey–from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. Their leading digital experience platform (DXP) equips teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900-plus partners and 1,100-plus employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at http://www.optimizely.com.

