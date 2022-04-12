Egnyte Named to 2022 CRN Storage 100 in Data Management Category

The Storage 100 Recognizes Best-In-Class Storage Vendors That Cater to the IT Channel

Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Management category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

Organizations are struggling to take control of the vast amounts of unstructured data they generate – especially in today's remote work environment – resulting in a growing need for solutions that secure the most critical data in a singular content security platform. Egnyte enables organizations to secure and govern content across business applications, multicloud environments, and on-premises repositories.

"Content is a company's most valuable type of data, as well as its greatest source of risk," said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. "This recognition from CRN is significant as Egnyte continues to provide IT leaders a powerful solution that helps keep their content secure, while also allowing users to collaborate and increase productivity anywhere."

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. This year's list represents industry leaders across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."

The Storage 100 will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.

