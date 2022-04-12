Egnyte Named to 2022 CRN Storage 100 in Data Management Category

The Storage 100 Recognizes Best-In-Class Storage Vendors That Cater to the IT Channel
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Management category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.
Organizations are struggling to take control of the vast amounts of unstructured data they generate – especially in today's remote work environment – resulting in a growing need for solutions that secure the most critical data in a singular content security platform. Egnyte enables organizations to secure and govern content across business applications, multicloud environments, and on-premises repositories.
"Content is a company's most valuable type of data, as well as its greatest source of risk," said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. "This recognition from CRN is significant as Egnyte continues to provide IT leaders a powerful solution that helps keep their content secure, while also allowing users to collaborate and increase productivity anywhere."
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. This year's list represents industry leaders across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.
"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."
The Storage 100 will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/egnyte_named_to_2022_crn_storage_100_in_data_management_category/prweb18612935.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.