BeSmartee Wins TITAN Awards in Both IT Software and Information Technology

The organization recognizes innovation and excellence across industries, as well as the most outstanding entrepreneurs within high-growing businesses.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
BeSmartee, a pioneer in modern digital mortgage lending platforms for financial institutions, has been recognized by TITAN Business Awards as a "world-class digital mortgage solution for lenders" with Gold standards in both categories of Best IT Software and Information Technology.
The Information Technology Awards program celebrates IT software or services that improve efficiency for resolving issues in companies and organizations. These awards acknowledge the technological forerunners that will launch organizations into the digital future.
BeSmartee's mortgage POS software uses source data and automation to streamline the origination process while preserving data integrity and improving compliance. The platform enables lenders to close loans in half of the average time and save on production costs.
"Some industries have been slower than others to take part in the digital transformation. Those under a microscope of regulatory scrutinies, like the mortgage lending industry, can be especially reticent to adopt new technologies and processes. But with robust and configurable solutions like we offer, they can finally step into the digital age with confidence," said BeSmartee's CEO, Tim Nguyen. "This achievement was made possible by our incredible team – whose common goal is understanding the difficulties both lenders and borrowers face and delivering elegant solutions that make loan origination efficient while improving quality and compliance."
To see all of this year's TITAN Business Award winners, visit https://thetitanawards.com/winner.php
To learn how BeSmartee powers the easiest and fastest digital mortgage experience, call (888) 276-1579 or email sales@besmartee.com.
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast, and transparent for all. For more information, visit http://www.besmartee.com.
