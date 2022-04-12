iboss Simplifies How Customers Apply Zero Trust Protection to Company Data & Resources

Zero Trust Edge Cloud Provider Also Launches Capabilities to Enhance Visibility into An Organization's Protected Resources from Unauthorized Access and Prevent Data Breaches

iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, today announces a new Zero Trust Policy Manager (ZTPM) which enables organizations of all types and sizes to quickly and easily implement Zero Trust policies to secure their data and resources. The ZTPM, a new capability within iboss' award-winning platform, will enable organizations to implement Zero Trust according to the new federal NIST 800-207 guidelines. The ZTPM supports all major constructs within the NIST 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture publication to ensure organizations are protected from breaches and data loss.

iboss' ZTPM makes it easy to apply cutting-edge security to data and resources in compliance with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS). FIPS 199 is a key component of cyber risk assessment for federal agencies to assess and categorize their resources for confidentiality, integrity and availability. By leveraging iboss' ZTPM, organizations can instantly apply iboss' Zero Trust Edge cloud security to resources that have been labeled based on FIPS 199 standards. Resources will automatically become compliant with the new Zero Trust architecture defined in the new federal NIST 800-207 guidelines, without administrator action.

"At iboss, we shift the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources," said Paul Martini, co-founder and CEO of iboss. "Our Zero Trust Edge platform is purpose-built to prevent breaches by making applications, data and services accessible only to trusted, verified users, allowing them to securely and directly connect to protected resources from anywhere. We're proud of our platform's new Policy Manager which makes it easy for organizations to ensure their resources are both FIPS 199 and NIST 800-207 compliant – which is more important than ever in today's volatile cyber security environment."

