Find Local Doctors selects The Pediatric Dental Team as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Philadelphia Pediatric Dentist

The Pediatric Dental Team is a premier dental practice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The clinic has been selected as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is based on exceptional reviews from patients across multiple online sources.

The Pediatric Dental Team, located at 2010 South Juniper Street in Philadelphia, PA, is a state-of-the-art clinic, specializing in pediatric dentistry. The experienced, professional team at this practice provides exceptional care for children and teens in the Philadelphia area. Superior ratings and five-star online reviews have earned The Pediatric Dental Team recognition as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Philadelphia Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory, helps consumers easily identify qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area.

True to their commitment to "Making Philly Kids Smile", the compassionate dentists and staff at The Pediatric Dental Team offer treatment options that focus on providing the very best dental experience and care for their young patients' oral health and wellness. Their specialized team of talented doctors has completed 2 years of additional pediatric dental training, offering top-notch care to the children in the South Philly community for the past 30 years. The Pediatric Dental Team understands kids and takes an individualized approach, providing high-quality care to meet each patient's needs. The clinic focuses on preventive care and offers a full menu of general and restorative dentistry services as well as modern orthodontic treatments. This includes first dental visits for toddlers, as well as extractions, fillings and crowns through adolescence. Orthodontic options range from traditional braces and early intervention treatments to Invisalign, surgical orthodontics and more. The clinic uses advanced, cutting-edge technology, the latest in digital imaging and offers sedation dentistry options that are safe for children. The team also provides emergency dental care for unplanned accidents and injuries. The Pediatric Dental Team believes that treatment should be convenient and affordable, accepting most insurance plans, including local and state plans, and complete billing on the patient's behalf.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Find Local Doctors. Every stage of a child's life presents specific needs, and our team is committed to ensuring each patient has a firm foundation for a lifelong commitment to oral health," says a Pediatric Dental Team Representative.

More about The Pediatric Dental Team:

As a top Philadelphia pediatric dental practice, these experienced dentists are experts regarding the growth and development of children's teeth and offer comprehensive dental care for kids of all ages, from infancy up to adulthood and all levels of ability. For more information about the services offered at The Pediatric Dental Team, please visit http://www.thepediatricdentalteam.com or call 215-334-3490.

