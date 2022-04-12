Truth & Laughter Dentistry, Holistic Dental Practice in Midtown, Announces Now Providing Hypnosis, Ozone therapy, Cleopatra Technique TM, and CEREC Dental Restorations

Truth & Laughter Dentistry, a holistic dental practice in Midtown Manhattan is now offering hypnosis for dental fears and pain management. Truth & Laughter Dentistry is a cutting-edge cosmetic, restorative, and preventative dental practice helmed by Dr. Asma Muzaffar. Dr. Muzaffar and her team focus on dental treatment as part of each patient's whole-body wellness.

"We focus our efforts on providing patients with alternative, holistic options in addition to traditional therapies," says Dr. Muzaffar. To that end, Truth & Laughter Dentistry is a mercury-free and BPA-free dental office that provides services including hypnosis, mercury removal, and ozone therapy.

The practice also offers Cleopatra Technique for facial aesthetics and rejuvenation as means of boasting one's smile. Cleopatra Technique is a PRF next generation of PRP without any chemicals @ Cleopatra Technique ™.

Member of American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and member of the Scientific Review Committee of the International Association of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, Dr. Muzaffar holds a Master of Public Health Policy and Management and a Master of Science in Epidemiology from Columbia University in addition to her Doctor of Dental Surgery from UCLA.

"At our practice, we provide complete restorative, preventative, and cosmetic dentistry. But we view and offer treatment from a holistic approach, which acknowledges that everything used within the body, including dental materials, can impact the body," Dr. Muzaffar said. To that end, Truth & Laughter Dentistry boasts CEREC technology, allowing Dr. Muzaffar to create dental restorations, such as crowns onsite. This ensures that the practice has complete control over the materials used in restorations.

Likewise, according to Dr. Muzaffar, treatments such as hypnosis can reduce the need for medications to manage pain, while ozone therapy is an effective treatment for some periodontal conditions, and cavities. Truth & Laughter Dentistry is also certified in the safe removal of mercury amalgam fillings.

"We create a personalized treatment plan for each patient, by embracing the latest innovations in technology, and offering alternatives to traditional pharmacologic treatments," Dr. Muzaffar explains. "We offer all cosmetic, preventative, and restorative treatments available. But we also offer holistic options that are not found in traditional dental practices in New York."

Learn more about the holistic therapies and innovative technologies offered by Dr. Muzaffar and her team, by visitingTruth & Laughter Dentistry's new website: http://www.truthandlaughter.com.

About Truth & Laughter Dentistry

Located at 57 W. 57th Street Suite 1008 New York, NY 10019, Truth & Laughter Dentistry is a full-service digital and holistic dental practice in Midtown Manhattan that treats patients of all ages. The dental practice offers state-of-the-art digital dental technologies, along with holistic services, and treatments. Visit http://www.truthandlaughter.com or call 212-751-6428.

