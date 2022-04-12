Alucio™ Adds Talented Industry Veterans to Company's Product Advisory Board

The Addition of Rita Zambelas and Dan Thornton Brings Additional Medical Affairs and Market Access Expertise to the Group

Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced that seasoned leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry, Rita Zambelas, MSN, and Dan Thornton, MBA, have joined the company's Product Advisory Board (PAB). This diverse team is now comprised of eight members with broad medical affairs and market access experience in oncology, hematology, infectious disease, neurology and other therapeutics areas, across both large and small life science companies at varying stages of development.

The Alucio PAB provides guidance to the company on product strategy, validates product ideas and offers recommendations for feature roadmaps. This applies for Alucio's flagship scientific exchange platform, Beacon, as well as future technology solutions from the company.

"Being part of Alucio's Product Advisory Board is a great opportunity," expressed Rita Zambelas, Medical Affairs Senior Director at 4D Molecular Therapeutics. "The platform really addresses many of the gaps that have existed in this area based on my experience. It's clear the Alucio team has been actively engaged with medical affairs and field medical professionals in building this product."

Rita has a demonstrated history of working globally in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. She has scientific and clinical expertise in rare disease, oncology, HIV, and cardiology. Her cross-functional, collaborative approach and strong leadership has enabled her to pioneer and implement successful clinical programs and strategies designed to address and resolve complex problems.

"I'm excited about becoming a Product Advisory Board member for Alucio," said Dan Thornton, Vice President, Market Access at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. "I'm very impressed with the capabilities that Beacon has to offer to address specific market access challenges. I look forward to leveraging my experience in building the market access function across diverse organizations to help inform the company's product roadmap."

Dan has an impressive career that spans across health policy, patient services, market access strategy and operations, and overall product launch and commercialization. He's held management positions with a variety of organizations ranging from pre-commercialization start-ups to well-established companies with extensive product portfolios.

"We are delighted to work with both of these strong and innovative, industry leaders. They help to deepen our knowledge of medical affairs and expand further into the market access area," said Jessica Wong, Alucio's Vice President of Product Marketing. "Along with input from our customers, this additional guidance is invaluable in our continued product evolution."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at lamin@alucio.io (925) 788-3533.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/alucio_adds_talented_industry_veterans_to_companys_product_advisory_board/prweb18612743.htm