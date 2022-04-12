Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Chief Strategy Officer of ParentSquare, is Re-Elected to CoSN Board of Directors

Stevens will serve on the K-12 edtech leadership organization's Emerging Technologies Committee and support its Protecting Privacy in Connected Learning Initiative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2022
CoSN (the Consortium for School Networking) has re-elected Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., chief strategy officer of ParentSquare Inc., to its Board of Directors. This will be Stevens' second term on the CoSN board.
The CoSN Board of Directors includes 15 school system technology and business leaders from across the country. All board members are elected by CoSN members to three-year terms. The board works to serve CoSN's members and strengthen the organization.
"Serving on the CoSN Board requires considerable time and effort, and we appreciate the service of Chad Stevens and the other Board members," said Keith Krueger, CEO of CoSN. "Accomplishing our mission would not be possible without these leaders and their service."
As a board member, Stevens will also serve on CoSN's Emerging Technologies Committee and as a committee member for its Protecting Privacy in Connected Learning Initiative. In addition, CoSN has tapped Stevens to be an at-large Executive Committee member.
Stevens began his education career as a teacher, principal, and chief technology officer. He then moved on to leadership roles in education divisions at Dell Inc., CDW-G, and Amazon Web Services. In his current role at ParentSquare — provider of the premier unified school-home engagement platform for K-12 — Stevens is responsible for creating, communicating, and sustaining strategic initiatives. He also advises on company operations to expand ParentSquare's relationships with school districts across the United States.
"CoSN has been an integral part of my edtech work in the public and private sector," said Stevens. "I'm excited to continue my work with the CoSN board, but most excited to give back to CoSN and its community of education technology leaders that have had such a large impact on my career."
About CoSN
CoSN (the Consortium for School Networking) is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders. CoSN provides thought leadership resources, community best practices and advocacy tools to help leaders succeed in the digital transformation. CoSN represents over 13 million students in school districts nationwide and continues to grow as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education. cosn.org
About ParentSquare
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
