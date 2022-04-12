Pulsar Selects Lexalytics to Power AI-Driven, Multilingual NLP To Better Understand Consumer Reactions

Gains the ability to process more foreign language content, natively, greatly increasing accuracy of insights and supporting Pulsar's global expansion; Running Lexalytics on-premise gives Pulsar easier configurability and tunability; Lexalytics to host webinar on April 20 on "Embedding NLP & Machine Learning for Enterprise-Wide, Multilingual Problem Solving"

Lexalytics®, an InMoment® Company and pioneer in AI-based NLP technology, announced today that Pulsar has chosen Lexalytics' on-premise, AI-driven Salience™ NLP engine to power its audience intelligence platform. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement brings best-in-class text analytics and sentiment analysis, along with natively processed, multilingual content across channels to Pulsar's global customer base in the areas of social listening, reputation intelligence, and customer experience management. The partnership will also give Pulsar customers the ability to analyze consumer emotions, like fear, hope, happiness, and surprise to better understand consumer reactions to marketing campaigns, current events, and programs. Additionally, the option of an on-premise NLP engine gives Pulsar increased configurability and tunability, while eliminating the costs associated with processing high volumes of data in the cloud.

As Pulsar operates and expands globally, the need for accurate NLP in languages other than English is paramount, especially in the APAC region. Lexalytics offers native-language processing in dozens of languages, including Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, and Singlish (Singaporean English), whereas most of the larger cloud providers cobble together disparate services to offer multilingual NLP, drastically reducing accuracy and causing discrepancies in scoring. With Salience, Pulsar can quickly make edits to a particular language model, or adjust the sentiment analysis engine to adapt to the nuances of language across industries and geographies.

"The team at Pulsar is incredibly savvy, and this partnership has generated even more excitement around our investment in emotion detection development at Lexalytics," says Jeff Catlin, Head of Lexalytics. "We're looking forward to working with Pulsar to support their growth both here and abroad, as they continue to expand and help their customers get the most out of their data."

"As one of the pioneers in text and sentiment analysis, we're excited to have Lexalytics' next-generation AI engine embedded into the Pulsar platform," said Francesco D'Orazio, Co-Founder & CEO of Pulsar. "With Lexalytics, we're eager to offer new text analytics techniques across additional languages, enabling better insights for our users globally but especially for our growing client base in APAC."

Lexalytics will host its premier OEM roundtable event on April 20, 2022 from 11am EDT/8am PDT- 12pm EDT/9am PDT, and will be joined by executives from Pulsar, as well as immersive learning and simulation company Bright. The companies will discuss "Embedding NLP & Machine Learning for Enterprise-Wide, Multilingual Problem Solving." For more information and to register, please visit https://inmoment.com/event/oem-experience-exchange/.

About Lexalytics, An InMoment Company

Lexalytics, an InMoment company, processes billions of words every day, globally, for data analytics companies and enterprise data analyst teams that need to tell powerful stories from text data. Our products combine natural language processing with artificial intelligence to transform text in all its forms into usable data. Lexalytics solutions can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or within a hybrid cloud infrastructure to reveal context-rich patterns and insights for voice of customer, voice of employee, customer experience improvement, market research, social listening, news monitoring and other business intelligence programs. For more information, please visit http://www.lexalytics.com.

About Pulsar

Pulsar is an audience intelligence company. We help organizations understand their audiences and create messages that matter to them, by combining conversational and behavioral data from the world's leading digital sources, with vertical AI, and smart human minds. For more information, please visit http://www.pulsarplatform.com.

