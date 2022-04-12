Thrio and Subspace Collaboration Delivers Enhanced Customer, Agent Experiences

Improved Connectivity via Premium Private Network

Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its native switching integration with Subspace, Inc., provider of global private networks. Now, enterprises using Thrio can select Subspace's optional premium service for private network connections around the world. This provides agents and end customers improved voice quality and application performance up to the last mile. These factors result in smoother interactions and clearer communication, which can in turn improve sales and CSAT scores.

Thrio's cloud-native contact center application helps enterprises keep their customers at the heart of any communication, simple or complex. But with more real-time services delivered over the public internet, voice quality can suffer and application latency can increase. And since today's customers expect more from brands, voice quality matters more than ever.

Many enterprises choose the public Internet for voice connections to agents; however, this does not always yield optimal results. For this reason, Subspace offers the world's first private WebRTC delivery network, eliminating the impact of public internet "weather" that can disrupt traffic. Additionally, with more agents distributed globally and working from home, Subspace helps ensure that agents aren't frustrated with poor connectivity.

Together, Thrio and Subspace help you:



Improve voice quality via reduced latency, packet loss, and jitter

Eliminate costly investments in MPLS or SDWAN technology

Accessible via over 130 telco, data center, and ISP PoPs worldwide, so your agents benefit no matter where they are

See results in real time with rich voice quality analytics

Isolate agent connectivity issues quicker down to the last mile

Best of all, this premium offering requires no software to install and no hardware to manage. Subspace is built into Thrio today and ready for deployment. Additionally, Thrio can help make costs predictable with a flat monthly fee for premium private routes for your traffic.

"Consumers want to talk with a human when their needs are complex or emotional. This means that high quality voice interactions are vital for the health of your customer base and agent pool," said Namir Yedid, VP of Product Strategy at Thrio. "Subspace helps smooth out the inevitable ups and downs of WebRTC on the public internet, and that means better experiences for everyone."

"We're proud to partner with Thrio to deliver our premium private routes coupled with their next-generation CCaaS platform," said Mo Nezarati, President of Product at Subspace. "Thrio's platform solves long-term issues in the contact center space simply and elegantly, and that's a perfect match with how Subspace looks at delivering a better, simpler internet to our partners and customers."

About Thrio, Inc.

For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered contact center platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.

About Subspace

Subspace, launched in 2018, provides real-time application developers and companies with a platform to operate, deploy, and scale their applications. Our groundbreaking global network infrastructure and services platform provides the lowest latency, most reliable and secure real-time performance on a fully controllable network ready for today's real-time applications. On Subspace, customers see the difference, moving toward a world with instant communications and powerful internet connections. Subspace delivers the experience today's real-time users around the world deserve. Visit Subspace.com for more information.

