Lytho Recognized in New Research Report on Marketing Resource Management

Lytho, a provider of resource management software to brand and creative teams, announced today it has been recognized in a new technology research report titled, "Now Tech: Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2022" by Forrester Research. The report identifies the primary use cases for marketing resource management (MRM) – and analyzes emerging trends surrounding this category of marketing technology.

"Since our 2019 review of this tech category, the global pandemic forced new realities in marketing: remote workforces, disrupted marketing plans and campaigns, and fast-tracked digital transformations for companies," wrote Forrester Analysts Jessica Liu and Marcia Trask. "Distributed employees fueled marketers' need for MRM tools that can support iterative people-led planning, collaboration, and fast execution."

Among those marketing needs Forrester describes in the report are:



"Gain visibility and control over marketing spend and budgets."

"Build consistent marketing workflows and standardize projects."

"Manage content to reduce costs and improve content distribution and use."

"Manually tracking campaigns, programs, projects, and spend in spreadsheets; incurring lengthy review and approval cycles to get tactics out the door; and investing in expensive one-and-done content pieces —these don't cut it anymore," the authors say in the report.

Lytho recently announced a collection of features added to its creative workflow software platform the company calls resource management. These features are designed specifically to meet the needs of brand and creative teams – to help them improve productivity and manage stakeholder expectations while avoiding burnout. Indeed, Lytho customers were heavily involved in shaping these features as they were rolled out individually over the last year.

While the company unveiled resource management in one distinct announcement, the software was released in iterations over the course of a year. Collectively, resource management marked the first major product announcement the company has made since inMotionNow merged with Lytho last year. That merger unified creative workflow with digital asset management (DAM) under a single company.

"We are honored that Lytho was named in the Forrester report which does well to articulate the key trends in the industry – including the market consolidation and evolution of customer needs in a distributed work environment," says Lytho Chief Marketing Officer Russ Somers. "In our observation, brand and creative teams have the added challenge of managing growth – their teams have added significant headcount over the last few years."

"This is both rewarding and daunting at the same time because such growth has brought complexity and, perhaps, a little chaos too," he added. "These small but elite creative teams have more work, for more stakeholders and on tighter deadlines – all while faced with a growing necessity to justify their resource allocation and prove their value. From our perspective, these are pressing needs that are putting resource management on the creative community's marketing technology roadmap."

