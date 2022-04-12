New Research from The Lacek Group Reveals the Changing Look of Consumer Loyalty

Top Eight Insights Show Consumers' Evolving Expectations for Brand Engagement

The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company and national leader in loyalty and customer engagement, announces findings from a proprietary research study conducted with Sitecore. The quantitative study surveyed more than 6,500 brand-engaged consumers across 13 markets, including the United States, to better understand their current loyalty needs and expectations.

The results show that the loyalty landscape is changing. Outdated loyalty programs, relying heavily on transactions rather than a combination of emotional and rational benefits, no longer appeal to most customers. To remain loyal, today's consumers expect a different kind of brand experience.

"This proprietary research confirmed what we already believed to be true about the shifting nature of consumer loyalty—and provided thought-provoking new insights into consumers' mindsets and expectations," said Michelle Wildenauer, senior vice president of strategic services at The Lacek Group. "The findings demonstrate consumers' changing values and their shifting expectations for brands. Designing a successful loyalty strategy demands a deeper understanding of today's consumers."

The research revealed eight key findings to help brands unlock the full potential of loyalty and drive customer lifetime value:

1. Consumers are open to brand relationships

2. Today's consumers have new expectations from brands

3. Brand loyalty is driven by a variety of factors

4. Brand engagement is critical to avoiding attrition

5. Loyalty programs must evolve to meet the full range of consumer needs

6. Many consumers will consider paying a membership fee to get desirable services or benefits

7. How your program shows up in the customer journey matters

8. Brand experiences live beyond the individual customer

Today's loyalty presents expansive opportunities for brands and stretches far beyond points and miles. It's bigger than a transactional relationship and requires commitment across the enterprise. The survey findings make it clear that, to be successful, brands must develop creative loyalty strategies based on customer data. They also need to implement loyalty strategies across all phases of the customer journey—from acquisition to activation to advocacy.

For a copy of the report, which contains the full survey results, visit thinking.lacek.com, or members of the press can contact tess.macgibbon@lacek.com directly.

