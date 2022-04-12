The Positive Product Design™ Guide Empowers Tech Companies to Prioritize Both Profit and Human Potential

The problem of negative technology has lacked a true solution until now.

Launching today, the Positive Product Design Guide gives tech designers and creators a new method for building human potential technology. While technology has advanced our society in a multitude of ways, much of it has been designed on an outdated theory of motivation and the impact on our wellbeing is now highly questionable.

Awarded by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea in 2021, Positive Product Design helps tech creators design features that motivate intrinsically and better meet core human needs.

The Guide includes the Human Potential Index, the most complete measure of human potential. Tech companies can use this unique index to measure the impact of their products beyond user growth and engagement. For example, social platforms can measure and increase high quality relationships, and workplace platforms can measure and increase psychological safety and purpose.

Used together, the method and the Human Potential Index help tech creators leverage the latest science of self-actualization to design products that measurably unlock human potential.

"Technology is playing a zero sum game," says Positive Product Design creator, Courtney Bigony. "While profits may be increasing, the wellbeing of users is on a decline. To truly create positive technology, tech companies need a clear method for designing positive features and a way to measure how well their products are delivering on their mission statement."

Now tech companies can prioritize both profit and human potential.

Positive Product Design is applicable across multiple domains, including workplace software, education software, social platforms, and technology developed to improve health and wellbeing. Using the Positive Product Design method, workplace technology start-up, 15Five, has successfully designed features that unlock psychological safety, increase intrinsic motivation, strengthen relationships, and help people foster a growth mindset, promote nonviolent communication, and counter biases. In November last year, they hit 90% year-over-year (YoY) growth, proving that technology can be both good for people and good for business.

Positive Product Design and the Human Potential Index will allow Silicon Valley tech companies to co-create the modern human potential movement and measurably unlock human potential at scale.

Both the Guide and the Human Potential Index are free and will stay that way. Download the Positive Product Design Guide at http://www.positiveproductdesign.com.

About Positive Product Design:

About the Human Potential Index:

Co-created by Courtney Bigony, MAPP, cognitive scientist Dr. Jeff Smith, and leading self-actualization scientist, Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman, the Human Potential Index is the most complete measure of human potential that tech creators can use to build positive technology by measuring how well their products are delivering on their mission statement beyond user growth and engagement. Learn more about the Human Potential Index in the Positive Product Design Guide.

