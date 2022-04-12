Town of East Fishkill joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

The Town of East Fishkill has officially joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout New York state easy online access to its upcoming solicitations.

The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Empire State Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with nearly 300 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout New York. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Empire State Purchasing Group, the Town of East Fishkill ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Empire State Purchasing Group provides the Town of East Fishkill more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Rick Witt, of the Town of East Fishkill Engineering Department when asked why their department decided to join the Empire State Purchasing Group. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."

The Town of East Fishkill invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/eastfishkill and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 292 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Town of East Fishkill:

East Fishkill is a town on the southern border of Dutchess County, New York, United States. The population was 29,029 at the 2010 census. The town was once the eastern portion of the town of Fishkill.

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

