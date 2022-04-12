Avionos Launches New Offering that Enables B2B Companies to Acquire and Retain Customers

As B2B companies face elevated digital expectations from buyers, Avionos' new B2B sample order offering is a simple way to get started offering seamless online experiences.

Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, launched a new offering that solves one of B2B companies' toughest challenges – customer acquisition and retention. SOAR, or Sample Orders for Acquisition and Retention, empowers B2B companies to jump start their digital strategy with the simple-yet-effective use case of offering sample orders to new and existing customers.

Since March 2020, almost all (96%) B2B buyers have made a purchase for their company online. The vast majority (87%) of buyers would pay more for a supplier with an excellent eCommerce portal, a 20% increase compared to pre-pandemic behavior. To meet these new expectations, B2B companies must start their digital journey now. SOAR was created to make that easy.

"We see it time and again. B2B companies over-engineer and overcomplicate their digital initiatives which often causes them to stall altogether," said Joe Harouni head of Avionos' Commerce, Sales, and Service practice. "We created SOAR so that marketing, sales, service and IT can operationalize a digital strategy in weeks, prove value quickly, and mature their capabilities over time. It's a low risk, high reward business case that makes it incredibly easy to measure tangible results."

From average order value to net new products ordered, the impact of SOAR and other customer acquisition initiatives is obvious. It provides a full feedback loop of interaction data about what customers are searching for, downloading, clicking on and buying - all of which inform B2B companies where and how to prioritize their digital marketing and commerce focus. SOAR touches every step of the buyer's journey from awareness, registration, browsing and ordering, engagement and repeat business, making it the perfect way for B2B organizations to start their own digital journeys.

"Every client we've partnered with to launch an ecommerce site or portal has seen significant results to their customer engagement and bottom line," said Steve Kedroski, product lead at Avionos. "One client saw an $11M increase in B2B digital channel shift in six months for its customers. SOAR is the starting point for similar results. It enables the sales team to focus on higher value activities."

Avionos launched SOAR because it solves such a foundational B2B challenge – creating a digital journey for an online purchase - but the theory also applies for any customer acquisition challenge. The ability to attract prospects, drive conversions and report on the financial impact of marketing is a core hurdle for many B2B organizations, which Avionos partners with clients to solve.

