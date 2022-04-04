Made4net's Amit Levy Awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know Award

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage

Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine named Amit Levy as one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

With more than 25 years of experience in supply chain technology, Levy is a pioneer in the industry, combining his experience and vision for the future to champion a new breed of warehouse management system. With a vision that configurable, scalable, affordable tech solutions are the future of the supply chain, he and the Made4net team built a new supply chain platform from scratch in 2005. Today, Made4net has more than 600 customers in 30 countries.

"Amit has a unique perspective of supply chain challenges, and he's dedicated his career to looking beyond the traditional answers to finding long-term, adaptable solutions that meet needs today and are able to adapt and pivot over time as needs change," said Duff Davidson, Made4net's CEO.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

About Made4net

With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-Pivot™ for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.

