International Speaker Presents Innovative New Approach Redefining Leadership in Response to Evolving Global Change

Paul Smilde has released ‘It's Not about You,' inspiring leaders and their teams to become Paradise Shapers through the author's proven method.

Paul Smilde is serial business innovator, international speaker, master coach and author of "It's Not about You: Ancient Wisdom, New Leadership: The Paradise Shaper Method." In his trailblazing book, he uncovers a surprising source of inspiration. Using a personal and captivating approach, Smilde translates ancient wisdom into new leadership with lasting impact.

In the book, Smilde emphasizes how new leadership does not focus on perks and power but instead frames the game for teams to thrive. In perfect balance, these new leaders channel their energy and guide their people to a state of flow. Smilde reveals how through personal transformation, readers can reinvent their leadership with the Paradise Shaper method— the proven 3-step path intuitively followed by successful leaders, athletes and top artists around the world.

Paradise Shapers are wise new leaders with a deep understanding of human design and convert society's current control-based corporate cultures into thriving communities of trust and creative potential. Smilde's method highlights that leadership is the art of involving employees in a co-creation process and provides a framework that grants employees freedom and structures their involvement, creating a powerful basis for keeping employees to their commitments. This way, employees grow their talents and impact which allows the business to thrive.

"In my 25-year business career, I have transformed organizations on six continents," said Smilde. "As an entrepreneurial leader, I have substantiated my approach with scientific insights and ancient wisdom. Where colleagues led their people in a directive way, I worked on the basis of trust within frameworks. It turned out to be a success formula."

In this easy-to-follow guide, readers will learn how to initiate and return to their factory settings and master their high-tech body, transform and use their ‘quantum mind' to attain aspirations and manifestations. Ultimately, by becoming a Paradise Shaper, one will become a leader who transforms the culture in their organizations into thriving communities of trust.

"It's Not about You: Ancient Wisdom, New Leadership: The Paradise Shaper Method"

By Paul Smilde

ISBN: 9781982263140 (softcover); 9781982263164 (hardcover); 9781982263157 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Paul Smilde is a serial business innovator, international speaker and master coach. He holds master's degrees in business economics and law. He has studied in Oregon, Spain and the Netherlands, where he currently resides. In his 25-year business career, Smilde has built a strong reputation as a business innovator and has led global organizations spanning six continents. Smilde is the founder of Paradise Shaper Academy which guides leaders and their teams to thrive from the inside-out. His international keynote speeches are praised for igniting the spark of transformation in any audience. His coaching sessions, courses, expeditions and boot camps pave the way for leaders and their teams alike. They experience the miracle of delivering stellar results, while enjoying their work to the fullest. To learn more, please visit http://www.paradiseshaper.com.

