FLOWSPARKS joins forces with GuyKat in a new global partnership

FLOWSPARKS, the leading provider of digital learning software, today announced a new partnership with GuyKat, a specialist provider of custom e-Learning solutions. The partnership will bring FLOWSPARKS' award-winning software to the UK and US markets as FLOWSPARKS continues to expand its footprint globally.

FLOWSPARKS is a cloud-based e-Learning software suite offering standard Learning Formats that already include technical, graphic, and instructional design aspects, which makes the solution unique worldwide. Winner of the Brandon Hall Gold Medal Award for 2021's Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology, FLOWSPARKS has been adopted by more than 1600 companies in over 150 countries since its international launch in 2017.

GuyKat has extensive experience in supporting international customers to design their digital learning paths and is offering a Learning Management System to host and distribute this learning content. In the FLOWSPARKS platform, and especially in the built-in authoring tool, they found an effective means for tackling the increasing complexity of their clients' learning needs. This partnership will enable GuyKat to offer its clients an intuitive platform to create their own content based on sound instructional design. GuyKat will continue to offer bespoke end-to-end content creation as a core offering. However, there is an increasing trend of organizations wishing to bring their content creation in-house, and FLOWSPARKS bridges this gap. Clients benefit by having timely, low-cost access to a wide range of learning options coupled with GuyKat's expertise in all aspects of the project delivery lifecycle.

A shared mission to excel

FLOWSPARKS Chief Commercial Officer, Cédric Herregodts commented: "We are extremely proud of our partnership with GuyKat, and our shared mission to empower customers by giving them access to the most advanced digital learning environment. We can rely on each other to offer not only best in class learning products but are also aligned on striving for the most excellent customer care."

CEO & Founder of GuyKat, Guy McEvoy, expresses: "We're excited to help bring FLOWSPARKS to the UK and US. There are some great intuitive authoring tools on the market but the thing we love about FLOWSPARKS is that it forces the user to add proven instructional design thinking into content. Beautiful design without instructional design is just eye candy. It's the instructional design that ensures learning has impact. We've not seen any other authoring solution that has this guidance baked in. This is a game changer."

International ambitions

After a rapid advance in its home countries Belgium and the Netherlands, FLOWSPARKS is now also accelerating its positioning into the international market by working with local Learning Partners in every region. In line with this growth strategy, the company has set up an extensive Partner Program in which they provide resellers with personalized support. This assistance covers help in closing business deals, IT issues resolution and rapid response to ad-hoc client questions. Adding GuyKat to the FLOWSPARKS partner community will surely add great impetus to its further international growth ambitions.

"Bringing a company with GuyKat's stature into our partner program marks a new milestone for our company," says Vincent Blommaert, FLOWSPARKS' Channel Manager. "We've worked hard to build a compelling software platform and partner program for our channel partners allowing them to tackle the most complex and dynamic projects. We're thrilled to see our efforts rewarded by adding GuyKat to our partner base."

ABOUT FLOWSPARKS

FLOWSPARKS is a flexible learning software platform that contains both an Authoring tool and an LMS (Learning Management System). The company offers its clients flexibility and autonomy in creating digital training courses. Customers have full control of the creation, distribution, and maintenance of their online training. The authoring tool is the heart of FLOWSPARKS and gives users all the necessary elements to create interactive digital training courses. The authoring tool is filled with so-called Learning Formats, Smart Templates, and Smart Programs. These are predefined templates that support users with the didactic, graphical, and technical aspects of building online trainings. For every possible learning goal, one of these templates offers the perfect solution.

ABOUT GUYKAT

GuyKat, tagline ‘Beyond eLearning', is a multi-award-winning solutions provider. Working with some of the world's most prestigious brands, our consultants build engaging content and create intuitive learning platforms. Based in Birmingham, UK with an office in Tampa, USA, GuyKat has deployed localized solutions in more than 50 countries. The content team thrive in ‘making complex information seem simple'. The platform team thrive making content easy to access. Our clients engage with us as a ‘partner' rather than a ‘supplier'.

