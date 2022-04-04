Northeast Integrative Medicine Conference to Showcase Expert-Speaker Panel at McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, NH on May 13, 2022

Bringing together nurses, physicians, researchers, experts and authors this conference offers an exciting day of exploration into leading-edge integrative health topics such as, inclusivity within healthcare delivery systems, mindful lessons learned at the end of life teaching us how to live today, and much more.

The Northeast Integrative Medicine Conference will take place in-person at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, New Hampshire from 8:30am to 4:30pm, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Sponsored by Yunieska Krug, founder of Mindful Healing Matters, LLC, and Christine DiStefano, founder of Juniper Spiritual Healing, LLC, in partnership with the Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, this Spring symposium will feature an expert-speaker panel composed of eight distinguished and credentialed New-England-based professionals who will present on a multitude of holistic, evidenced-based practices and applications, for integrative-medicinal modalities.

"I am so incredibly excited to gather with such phenomenal colleagues to provide the local community with an educational conference that combines traditional medical knowledge with modern research on holistic alternatives," said Yunieska Krug, event sponsor and founder of Mindful Healing Matters, LLC. "There has been an increased interest in these topics among healthcare workers. So, for me, this event is all about community and accessibility – it's unprecedented in terms of the value it provides in breadth and depth of topics, as well as with such prestigious professional speakers. Amazing opportunity!"

This in-person conference will showcase the following expert-speaker panel:

Yunieska Krug, MSW, LICSW, MLADC

Krug is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She is also licensed as a Master's Level Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor in New Hampshire. She holds certifications in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectal Behavioral Therapy, and Mental Health with aging populations.

Susan Wilkes, Certified Music Practitioner/Therapeutic Musician

With a Music Teaching Career that spans more than three decades in Vermont and New Hampshire, Wilkes earned a BA in Music Education from Westfield State College, and Master of Music Degree in Conducting at UMass Lowell, as well as a Master's Degree in Health Arts and Sciences at Goddard College.

Dr. Rob Spencer, MD

Dr. Spencer has been involved with end-of-life care since 1981. In 2013, he was appointed by the Governor of New Hampshire to serve on a legislative commission to study Palliative Care. He completed his undergraduate studies in Psychology from Yale College, and graduated from Yale School of Medicine in 1990. Since 1996, he has been a Physician, Medical Director, Consultant and Teacher. Inspired by caring for patients at the end of life, Dr. Spencer has adapted tools and techniques used in Hospice and Palliative Care for the benefit of people who are alive and well.

Zoe Gillis, MA, MFT

Gillis is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She is trained in the Trauma-Informed Treatment EMDR, and is Certified by the Greater Good Science Center as a Mindfulness and Meditation Teacher. Additionally, she is a Certified Wilderness First-Responder, and specializes in group facilitation. With over 10 years' experience in Psychotherapy, and 15 years' experience as a Wilderness Guide, she offers a unique perspective and breadth of knowledge.

Emily Marsh, MSN, RN, ONC

Marsh received her Associate of Science in Nursing from New Hampshire Technical Institute in 2007, where she has also been an adjunct professor since 2014. She has been in the role of Orthopedic Nurse Educator at Concord Hospital since 2011. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in 2012. She also obtained her Orthopedic Nurse Certification from the Orthopedic Nurse Certification Board in 2012. Marsh is currently the co-chair of the Holistic Healing Council at Concord Hospital. She has presented at various professional industry conferences and has published research which has advanced the field of nursing.

Donna Millette, BSIE

Millette is a Performance Improvement Project Manager at Lahey Health in Burlington, Massachusetts. In 2011, She joined Concord Hospital as Director of Lean Operations. In 2016, she took on the role of Director of Process Analytics. She is a founding member of the New Hampshire Lean Network (NHLN).

Lisa Kardos, MS, OTR/L, RYT

Kardos is an Occupational Therapist and Yoga Teacher who has been in the field of medicine for 15 years, working with the adolescent, adult and older adult population. She specializes in Geriatric Habilitation, Behavioral Health, Mental Health, Mindfulness, DBT, Holistic Health, Compassion Fatigue Prevention, Yoga, Sensory Regulation, Trauma Informed Care, Trauma Sensitive Therapy and Crisis Prevention.

Christine DiStefano, BA, SUT

DiStefano received a BA from Framingham State University in 2009. She went on to successfully lead a decade-long, award-winning career in Marketing and Advertising. As of 2022, she became the proud owner of Juniper Spiritual Healing, LLC. Parallel to managing her small business, DiStefano is also working in Substance Use Treatment as a Residential Instructor.

"We are just beyond thrilled to showcase this incredibly qualified panel of speakers who will be presenting on topics like the power of therapeutic music in medicine, the role of aromatherapy in medicine, trauma-informed yoga and so much more," said Christine DiStefano, event sponsor and founder of Juniper Spiritual Healing, LLC. "This is an amazing educational opportunity for local healthcare professionals interested in integrating the newest research and holistic applications into their current clinical approach. I'm excited for the vibe, especially being in-person – it's going to be fantastic!"

The Northeast Integrative Medicine Conference is a limited-ticket event which provides a uniquely intimate opportunity to engage with medical experts and health innovators. This compact one-day symposium includes lunch and giveaways.

Registration for the 2022 Northeast Integrative Medicine Conference is now open.

Register today to secure your seat, tickets are limited!

Continuing Education:

Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center is an approved provider with distinction of nursing continuing professional development by the Northeast Multistate Division Education Unit, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation. 5.25 Contact Hours Activity Number: 1439

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Southern NH AHEC and Mindful Healing Matters, LLC. The Southern NH AHEC is accredited by the NH Medical Society to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center designates this live activity for a maximum of 5.25 AMA PRA category 1 Credit (s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

5.25 CEUs pending approval from NASW NH.

The LADC Application for continuing education is pending approval.

For other professionals: 5.25 professional hours of continuing education.

