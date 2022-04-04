Naylor Association Solutions Announces Survey Opening for 11th Annual Benchmarking Report

The 2022 report will bring into focus the association industry's outlook on strategic engagement, planning and performance

Association Adviser and Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announces the opening of the survey period for the 2022 Association Benchmarking Report. The annual survey, now in its 11th year, is open to association or professional society leadership, staff members, and their board partners. The survey period concludes on Sunday, April 30.

The survey is divided into three sections: Demographics, Member Engagement, and Strategic Planning. It's designed to paint a complete and accurate picture of association strategy and overall performance. The responses captured in the survey will serve as the basis of content for the 2022 Association Benchmarking Report, an annual report published by Naylor's Association Adviser team. Participants who complete the survey are eligible to win one of 30 $100 Amazon gift cards upon the conclusion of the survey period.

"We're very excited for the 11th year of our annual benchmarking report," said Sarah Sain, CAE, senior director of content services at Naylor. "We look forward to capturing new statistics and a broader, holistic view of the association industry than in years past and being able to share our takeaways and insights with our community."

The responses will be compared against standard industry best practices and will additionally be used to develop a comprehensive webinar for education association professionals and the association community at large. The survey can be accessed here.

The 2021 Association Communications Benchmarking Report is available for download here.

