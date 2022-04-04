Andrina Weis joins Reell Precision Manufacturing as Vice President of Human Resources

New hire brings extensive experience in manufacturing industries and a strong commitment to Reell's core values
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) April 04, 2022
Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Andrina Weis has accepted the position of Vice President of Global Coworker Services (HR).
Andrina comes to Reell with more than twenty years of experience in human resources and talent development in manufacturing industries, with more than ten years of experience leading teams in human resources, sales, and marketing. Andrina is passionate about the growth and development of individuals and helping people become their best.
Reell President Shari Erdman is excited to have Andrina join the team. "Andrina comes to us with many years of HR experience, and her commitment to the growth and development of people is strongly aligned with our culture. I am confident that she will uphold our values, advocate for our Coworkers, and be a strong asset to Reell."
Andrina holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Concordia University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Management from the College of St. Benedict. She also holds a Professional of Human Resources certification.
Andrina enjoys spending time with her husband and their two daughters, connecting with family and friends, summertime at the family's cabin, traveling, reading, and exercising.
Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative motion control and positioning control solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, consumer electronics and architectural lighting industries.
For more information about any of Reell's products and services, please contact Reell or visit http://www.reell.com.
