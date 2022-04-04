World's leading procurement technology event returns bigger than ever in 2022, with 5000 attendees and Globality as headline sponsor

DPW Amsterdam 2022 will bring together leading procurement experts and executives to explore how organizations can best harness the power of digital to deliver new value.
AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) April 04, 2022
Digital Procurement World (DPW), the world's leading ecosystem dedicated to digitally transforming the procurement industry, today announced details of DPW Amsterdam 2022 – the annual flagship conference that brings together the most innovative technology companies reshaping the procurement landscape, along with leading global corporations, and top industry thought leaders.
With Globality as headline ‘Diamond' sponsor, the event again takes over the historic Beurs van Berlage Conference Center in the heart of Amsterdam, from September 21-22, 2022, attracting attendees from across Europe and around the world to the bustling technology hub. There will be a virtual option for those who cannot attend in-person.
DPW's long-standing relationship with Globality began when the world's first AI-powered platform and marketplace for B2B services sponsored the inaugural DPW conference in 2019. That event was described by analyst firm Spend Matters, as "the best new procurement event in years".
Additional sponsors of DPW Amsterdam 2022 include scoutbee at Platinum level as well as McKinsey & Company as Knowledge Partner.
DPW is renowned as the leading global forum for showcasing cutting-edge digital procurement technology," said DPW Founder Matthias Gutzmann. "We are delighted to once again have a high caliber of industry leading sponsors, led by Globality, McKinsey & Company and scoutbee, who are pushing the boundaries of how companies can transform their operating models to meet today's many challenges."
"Globality is excited to again partner with DPW in bringing together procurement leaders from around the world," said Globality CRO Keith Hausmann. "DPW shares our vision for the future of procurement, using innovative technology to transform the way global companies do business, creating a new ecosystem for the fair, sustainable, transparent and competitive trade of B2B goods and services."
DPW Amsterdam 20222 will be the biggest annual DPW conference yet with more than 5000 attendees expected to meet over 100 startups and hear 80 headline speakers including Gisbert Rühl, former CEO of Kloeckner Steel, WIRED's senior innovation editor Jeremy White, and Taavi Rõivas, the former Prime Minister of Estonia.
About DPW
DPW is the tech ecosystem for the global procurement industry, bringing together a diverse network of startup founders, investors, executives from technology and advisory firms, business leaders and academics to collaboratively tackle industry-wide challenges.
About Globality
Globality, the world's first AI-powered platform and marketplace, is revolutionizing how companies buy and sell services. Globality's digital solution replaces the archaic analog request for proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more.
DPW Amsterdam 2022 is scheduled to take place virtually on 15-16 September. To find out more and to book your place, please visit conference.dpw.ai
