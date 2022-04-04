On a Mission from God - 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart

Brian Joseph Jeffries' life was transformed from helping to save lives as a Paramedic, to helping to save souls as a vessel of God.

Brian Joseph Jeffries, a retired Paramedic who worked in the EMS field for over 20 years, is now a self-published writer who has poured out his heart in his re-released 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart. Brian's mission is to help and inspire others, and to share the love of Jesus with everyone.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6 (NKJV)

2018 was an amazing year and a new beginning for Brian Joseph Jeffries. For over 20 years, he was in the EMS field; first as a volunteer Firefighter, then working as an EMT, Paramedic, Flight Medic, and Instructor. His life has since taken a huge, exciting turn. Brian's new adventure all started when he began waking up at 3am each morning and started to write down his thoughts and dreams. Brian had never done anything like this before, he was writing words that were being given to him by God. Brian's writings ultimately became a collection of lyrical poems which are songs telling stories of his life and his journey with the Lord.

3am Songbook is a collection of poems that were inspired by God and written to uplift the hearts of the readers. The theme throughout the poems is around the many battles of good and evil which we all struggle with in various ways. For Brian, things that were once negative and difficult, he now sees in a positive light. The nightmares in his mind, were replaced with dreams of positivity and inspiration. These poems are about faith, love, pets, music, sports, movies, and many other uplifting themes. Brian was truly blessed to be able to publish his collection of poems in 2019, and he prays that his book of life's journey uplifts your hearts and is a blessing to all!

Published: January 29, 2019

Re-Released: April 4, 2022

Price: $11.99 (20% discount)

Pages: 102

ISBN: 9781732986800

For more information, or to purchase 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart, please visit the author's website at https://www.brianjosephjeffries.com. 3am Songbook is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats. You can contact Brian directly by phone at 267-417-7789 or via email at info@brianjosephjeffries.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18577278.htm