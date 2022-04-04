On a Mission from God - 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart

Brian Joseph Jeffries' life was transformed from helping to save lives as a Paramedic, to helping to save souls as a vessel of God.
AUDUBON, N.J. (PRWEB) April 04, 2022
Brian Joseph Jeffries, a retired Paramedic who worked in the EMS field for over 20 years, is now a self-published writer who has poured out his heart in his re-released 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart. Brian's mission is to help and inspire others, and to share the love of Jesus with everyone.
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6 (NKJV)
2018 was an amazing year and a new beginning for Brian Joseph Jeffries. For over 20 years, he was in the EMS field; first as a volunteer Firefighter, then working as an EMT, Paramedic, Flight Medic, and Instructor. His life has since taken a huge, exciting turn. Brian's new adventure all started when he began waking up at 3am each morning and started to write down his thoughts and dreams. Brian had never done anything like this before, he was writing words that were being given to him by God. Brian's writings ultimately became a collection of lyrical poems which are songs telling stories of his life and his journey with the Lord.
3am Songbook is a collection of poems that were inspired by God and written to uplift the hearts of the readers. The theme throughout the poems is around the many battles of good and evil which we all struggle with in various ways. For Brian, things that were once negative and difficult, he now sees in a positive light. The nightmares in his mind, were replaced with dreams of positivity and inspiration. These poems are about faith, love, pets, music, sports, movies, and many other uplifting themes. Brian was truly blessed to be able to publish his collection of poems in 2019, and he prays that his book of life's journey uplifts your hearts and is a blessing to all!
Published: January 29, 2019
Re-Released: April 4, 2022
Price: $11.99 (20% discount)
Pages: 102
ISBN: 9781732986800
For more information, or to purchase 3am Songbook, A Collection of Poems to Uplift Your Heart, please visit the author's website at https://www.brianjosephjeffries.com. 3am Songbook is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats. You can contact Brian directly by phone at 267-417-7789 or via email at info@brianjosephjeffries.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18577278.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.