Venezuela's Green Citizen Manuel Diaz Calls for Passionate Civic Commitment to Achieve the Nation's Race to Net Zero

In the inaugural Net Zero video, Diaz tells youth climate activist Ricardo Delgado, "You have to have love, and at this moment, it is the love of Mother Earth."

Following the COP26 summit, Net Zero is a new video and podcast series in which 24 young climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

When it comes to fighting the climate crisis, civic participation is crucial. In the inaugural Net Zero video featuring Dr. Manuel Diaz (known as the "Green Citizen of Venezuela"), Climate Activist Ricardo Delgado monitors the challenges, the progress and the regenerative actions underway by Venezuelan citizens engaged in Climate Change to meet Net Zero goals. Dr. Diaz, who chairs the Green Life International Foundation, co-chairs the Green Citizen Foundation, and directs the Global Green, notes that "each action has a consequence, a positive or negative effect," and adds that he always asks "for the Environmental Confession." He calls on all Venezuelan citizens to be "green citizens" – "You have to have love, and at this moment, it is the love of Mother Earth."

Watch the show: Net Zero Speaks with Manuel Diaz

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 29 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

