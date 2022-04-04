Fresh and Original Live Action Sci-Fi Drama Heads to Blu-ray and DVD

First-time independent filmmaker juggles family and career while creating a VFX-heavy feature film with less than $15,000.
PUEBLO, Colo. (PRWEB) April 04, 2022
MACHINATIONS ENTERTAINMENT LLC announced today it will release its ‘submarine movie in space,' VOYAGE OF THE CHIMERA, on DVD and Blu-ray on April 12, 2022.
Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Michael Gates and produced with his wife Laura Gates, the innovative, all-virtual production was filmed and completed in Pueblo, Colo., where the company is headquartered, on a budget less than $15,000. It was screened at the 2021 Storymode Independent Short Film Awards festival where it was nominated Best Feature Film. Gates and his wife shot the film with a small crew in 17 days over a series of weekends, while Michael continued his regular employment.
"I've wanted to make movies since I was a teenager," Michael Gates said. "But I had no industry contacts, no way in. Laura and I are absorbed in raising our children and weren't even active in the local arts community. All the pieces suddenly lined up, so we decided to take the plunge on our own. It doesn't get much more independent than this."
Rather than create an action film or traditional space opera, Gates opted for a more character-based approach, drawing influence from non sci-fi fare such as the motion picture Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and the World War II submarine films with which he grew up.
"I love stories where you take a bunch of very different men, jam them into a cramped space and watch them bounce off each other," Gates said. "I felt that would be conducive to our extremely low budget and limited resources."
The first of a series, the production was joined by active local filmmakers Dave DeCenzo as executive producer, production manager Shawn Bidwell and assistant director Tawnya Studdard. However, Michael Gates also served as cinematographer and editor of the project, as well as the creator of its ambitious visual effects. Every single shot of the film utilizes computer-generated elements.
"These CGI locations had to look real, or at least stylized in a way that the audience forgets it's all computer generated," Gates said. "You can't just stick people in front of a green screen, hit record and worry about how it all comes together later. If you want a movie, you have to shoot it like one."
VOYAGE OF THE CHIMERA is presently available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other online streaming platforms. Machinations Entertainment is planning two sequels to the film in addition to other independent film productions.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18579773.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.