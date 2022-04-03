960 wines achieved international recognition and will be published soon in the promotional guide 5StarWines – the Book

At the end of the 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, held from April 1st to 3rd 2022 in Verona, it was announced a selection of 960 remarkable wines. Terre Cortesi Moncaro was given the special Gran Vinitaly 2022 Winery of the Year Award; for the "green" section of the Selection, Wine Without Walls, the winery selected for top honors was Vini Centanni. These wines and producers will benefit from yearly marketing promotion starting with Vinitaly 2022 (April 10th to 13th).

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the annual blind tasting wine selection of Veronafiere, drew to a close on April 3rd, 2022. A total of 960 wines got selected, respectively 651 for 5StarWines and 309 for Wine Without Walls, the section dedicated to wines that are either certified organic, or biodynamic, or produced by companies adhering to protocols/certifications of sustainability. These wines obtained a score of at least 90/100 points, after the evaluation of an international jury. More than 70 judges among Masters of Wine, Master Sommelier's, WSET Diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists, and journalists, examined, commented, and assigned scores to more than 2300 wines.

Out of the selected wines, the top-performing wines also obtained the additional title of "Trophies" assigned by the international jury and ultimately the General Chairs, the most relevant of the judges panels. Here is the official list of the Trophies of the 5StarWines section:

WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY 2022

TERRE CORTESI MONCARO

BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM 2022

CANTINA DELLA VERNACCIA - Vernaccia di Oristano DOC Riserva "Judikes" 2008

97/100

BEST WHITE WINE

TERRE CORTESI MONCARO - Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC Classico Superiore "Fondiglie" 2021

95/100

BEST ROSÉ WINE

AZIENDA AGRICOLA FEDERICI DI GIULIO FEDERICI - Liguria di Levante IGT Vermentino Rosato "Prima Brezza" 2021

93/100

BEST RED WINE

MARCHESI CATTANEO ADORNO GIUSTINIANI - Gabiano DOC Riserva "A Matilde Giustiniani" 2015

96/100

BEST SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

AZIENDA AGRICOLA PEZZUOLI - Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro DOP Frizzante Semisecco "Pietrascura - Riservato agli amici"

93/100

BEST SPARKLING WINE

TERRE DI SAN VENANZIO FORTUNATO - Valdobbiadene DOCG Superiore di Cartizze Spumante Brut 2020

96/100

BEST SWEET WINE

CANTINA TOBLINO - Trentino DOC Vino Santo "Puro" 2000

96/100

BEST WINE DISTRIBUTED BY FERROWINE

PARIDE IARETTI & C. - Gattinara DOCG "Vigna Valferana" 2017

96/100

Alongside 5StarWines there is Wine Without Walls:

BEST WINERY WINE WITHOUT WALLS 2022

VINI CENTANNI

BEST BIODYNAMIC WINE

MONTECAPPONE - Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC Classico Superiore Vino Biologico "Ergo" 2020

92/100

BEST ORGANIC WINE

CANTINE VOLPI - Colli Tortonesi DOC Timorasso Vino Biologico "Derthona La Zerba" 2020

96/100

BEST SUSTAINABLE WINE

AZIENDA VINICOLA ATTILIO CONTINI - Vernaccia di Oristano DOC Riserva "Antico Gregori" 1979

96/100

The new General Chair Caro Maurer MW, the first female Master of Wine from the German-speaking countries, commented on the 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls: "I find myself among a small group of perfectionists, of experts. The discussions between us were at such a high level, moreover, the exchanges were polite; there were no arguments, only polite, constructive discussion. This is one of the many reasons I have enjoyed taking part so very much. I feel this is actually one of the best competitions I've ever participated in."

According to Gabriele Gorelli MW, the first Italian Master of Wine, the 6th edition had something new to tell: "I have been involved in this competition for 3 years, but this year I have discovered wines that are lighter, juicier, and more appealing, so much so they call for another glass. They are not examples of wines that are often referred to as having "the first sip effect", meaning, you like it immediately but realize it would be a challenge to finish the bottle. This style of wine is increasingly present in tastings and in retastings, normally those types score higher but it seems they took a back seat this year."

What happens after the Selection? The selected wines that obtained a score of at least 90/100 will be published in the guide 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a promotional and marketing tool that aims at helping the selected producers reach international visibility and recognition. The Guide is strategically distributed at the main trade fairs, B2B meetings, tastings, and masterclasses. This way producers and their wines can access international buyers in the reference market. The obtained score will be visible on the selected wines that are present on the online platform wine-searcher.com, renowned wine search engine used all over the world.

On top of that, this year 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls returned in the days preceding Vinitaly 2022, one of the most important fair trades in the wine sector. Since each selected wine receives a Diploma containing the score assigned by the judges, this year it was conveyed that producers that are also exhibitors at Vinitaly will receive the certificate during the fair. The Trophies will be officially awarded in a dedicated ceremony during Vinitaly, on Tuesday 12th, 2022. To the remaining producers, the Diploma will be sent in digital format. Producers can upload the score obtained on the Vinitaly App and Vinitaly Plus portal: this makes them traceable both during Vinitaly and on the online platforms.

Once published, the Guide will be available for online consultation on the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls website and distributed to an audience consisting of: 10,000+ top buyers from the Vinitaly Community, 200+ selected journalists, 200+ Wine Ambassadors and Experts of Vinitaly International Academy, 100+ international judges, and Wine Experts from around the world.

The 6th edition might be ended but now the promotional period starts. With Vinitaly back in presence and the scores obtained during 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, producers will achieve more and more international relevance and promotion.

Full lists of wines selected here:

5StarWines section - https://www.5starwines.it/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Classifica2022_5StarWines_ENG.pdf

Wines Without Walls section - https://www.5starwines.it/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Classifica2022_WWW_ENG.pdf

-------

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2022 edition, over 2300 bottles took part in the competition and 960 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/960_wines_achieved_international_recognition_and_will_be_published_soon_in_the_promotional_guide_5starwines_the_book/prweb18596268.htm