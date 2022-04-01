Finals Underway for OpenCV Spatial AI Contest Sponsored by Intel and Microsoft Azure

50 teams are building industrial-strength solutions with LEGO® and OAK-D-LITE Edge AI hardware this spring. The top 3 teams will be chosen in April and featured at Microsoft Build 2022.
OpenCV, along with sponsors Intel and Microsoft Azure, is pleased to announce the 50 finalist teams of OpenCV Spatial AI Contest, combining Edge AI with LEGO.
These 50 teams are building LEGO-scale replicas of industrial and manufacturing solutions using artificial intelligence. The top 3 teams will be invited to present their projects on stage at Microsoft Build.
124 proposals were submitted by teams across the world, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. A panel of reviewers chose 50 exceptional entries. As part of the finalist prizes, each team will receive an OAK-D-LITE (the latest model in the OpenCV AI Kit series of edge AI smart cameras) from Luxonis, credits for Microsoft Azure to train models on Intel's D32ds v4 hardware, and access to Intel® DevCloud.
From January 1st 2022 to April 4th, these finalist teams are documenting their build process through a series of interviews on the OpenCV blog, appearances on OpenCV Weekly Webinar, and posts by team members using the #OAKDLiteContest hashtag across social media and personal websites.
OpenCV CEO Satya Mallick said, "Combining the newest iteration of OpenCV AI Kit with the magic of LEGO to solve problems for manufacturing and industry is close to the heart of the OAK project. Congratulations to these excellent teams, and best of luck in the build phase."
Brandon Gilles, CEO of OAK creators Luxonis, said "I'm just excited to see two of my favorite things put together into one competition: LEGOs and disruptive technology. I mean what else could be cooler?"
OpenCV hosted a panel discussion to kick off this momentous build phase featuring Ye Lu, CEO of Cortic Technology, the Grand Prize winners of OpenCV AI Competition 2021. Cortic's fun and educational project is a great example of how OpenCV's collaboration with Intel, Azure, and Luxonis has already played a role in major adoption of privacy-safe, Edge AI solutions both large and small.
A complete list of winners is available on OpenCV.org. The Grand Prize winners are scheduled to be announced April 21st on OpenCV Weekly Webinar. Follow along on the OpenCV Newsletter, and on social media with the #OAKDLiteContest hashtag.
About OpenCV.org
OpenCV.org is a non-profit organization committed to serving a large and growing AI community by building an ecosystem of AI products and services. In addition to its flagship library, OpenCV.org and its partners create courses, design hardware, and provide consulting services for AI. OpenCV.org supports and informs the community through its forum and newsletter.
