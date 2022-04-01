Award-Winning Operator East West Hospitality To Manage Frontgate | Avon

Located Adjacent to the Beaver Creek Resort, the Amenity-Rich Development Will Be Completed by 2024

East West Hospitality, the award-winning operator of luxury short-term vacation rental properties and resorts, announced today that it has been selected to manage Frontgate | Avon. The new luxury residential enclave, designed for adventure and located adjacent to the entrance of Beaver Creek Resort, will resume construction in spring 2022 and deliver up to 75 condominium residences and nine townhomes. Expected completion of the project is winter of 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frontgate | Avon to the East West Hospitality family as our newest Vail Valley property, a prestigious complement to our growing portfolio of destinations that deliver exceptional experiences for travelers," said Colleen Weiss-Hanen, President and Chief Executive Officer, East West Hospitality. "With the addition of Frontgate | Avon, East West Hospitality reinforces its position as the premier provider of vacation rentals in the Vail/Beaver Creek region."

Frontgate | Avon is developed by BGV Avon, LLC. This development partnership has successfully developed and operated several of the most celebrated luxury condominium and resort properties in Eagle and Summit Counties over the last three decades, including the Grand Colorado and Grande Lodge in Breckenridge, Colo.. The company's proven track record of delivering progressive, multifaceted development communities includes successfully closing over $2.2 billion in transactions for over 23,000 owners. These resort communities have been built on the belief that success is determined by the projects' positive impact on the lives and experiences of owners, guests, employees, and the local community.

Frontgate | Avon is a modern community that will provide generous living space ranging from approximately 1,145 to 3,121 square feet in each residence, gracious nine-foot ceilings in their common areas and many floor plans offering an additional den and/or home office. Frontgate | Avon will feature myriad signature amenities throughout the property with an emphasis on excitement, including the Overlook Mountain Trail, a one-of-a-kind, yearlong outdoor aquatics experience that includes a large pool plunge and water slide, a private, state-of-the-art Technogym and an on-site movie theater to view the latest big-screen releases.

"Frontgate | Avon will raise the bar for mountain living in Avon, Beaver Creek and the Vail Valley," said Graham Frank, partner of BGV Avon LLC, Frontgate | Avon's developer. "We look forward to working side by side with the East West Hospitality team to bring vacation rental homes with a layer of unparalleled personal service."

East West Hospitality, which manages a $2 billion portfolio of high-end resort properties from its headquarters in Vail, continues to grow its Colorado presence and was recently awarded several new Vail Valley management contracts. With Frontgate | Avon, and the recently signed The Aspen Mountain Residences, Fallridge, The Charter at Beaver Creek in Beaver Creek Village and the Lodge at Lionshead, East West Hospitality now manages 42 properties in Colorado, from condominiums and townhomes to luxury private residences and resorts.

About East West Hospitality

East West Hospitality is a leading hospitality services company that actively manages a $2 billion portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts, private luxury residences and vacation rentals, along with restaurant, spa, fitness, retail and commercial properties, in the most desirable leisure destinations. The company also provides in-depth asset and financial management services for more than 100 homeowner associations at high-end residential communities.

With more than 35 years of experience managing hotels, resorts and private residences, East West Hospitality's vacation rental, resort operations and asset management services are unparalleled. The company supports more than 3,400 residences with boots-on-the-ground teams in every location, enhanced by a 24/7 call center providing personal assistance and destination expertise to guests.

Decades of experience managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and iconic private residences have earned East West Hospitality its reputation among guests and property owners as one of the most trusted names in the hospitality industry.

East West Hospitality was named the Vail Valley's "Business of the Year" in 2018 by the Vail Valley Partnership, Colorado's "Best Property Management Company" by ColoradoBIZ Magazine and honored as one of the "Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2019" by Outside Magazine.

For more information on East West Hospitality, please visit http://www.eastwest.comeastwest.com or call 970-763-7126.

